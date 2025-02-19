Butadiene (BD) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butadiene (BD) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world butadiene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butadiene.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of butadiene

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on butadiene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles butadiene manufacturers in the world market

Butadiene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global butadiene market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world butadiene market in 2019-2024?

What was the global butadiene capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world butadiene market?

What are the main regional/country butadiene markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world butadiene market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world butadiene supply and demand?

Are there butadiene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Butadiene Properties and Uses



2. Butadiene Manufacturing Processes



3. Butadiene World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Butadiene Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Butadiene Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Butadiene Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Butadiene Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Butadiene Prices



4. Butadiene European Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Europe by Country

Production in Europe by Country

Manufacturers in Europe

Consumption in Europe

Export and Import in Europe

5. Butadiene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country

Production in Asia-Pacific by Country

Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Consumption in Asia-Pacific

Export and Import in Asia-Pacific

6. Butadiene North American Market Analysis

Total Capacity in North America by Country

Production in North America by Country

Manufacturers in North America

Consumption of Butadiene in North America

Export and Import in North America

7. Butadiene Latin American Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Latin America by Country

Production in Latin America by Country

Manufacturers in Latin America

Consumption in Latin America

Export and Import in Latin America

8. Butadiene Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Middle East & Africa by Country

Production in Middle East & Africa by Country

Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa

Consumption of Butadiene

Export and Import in Middle East & Africa

9. Butadiene Global Market Forecast

9.1. Butadiene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

9.2. Butadiene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

9.3. Butadiene Prices Forecast Up to 2034



10. Key Companies in the Butadiene Market Worldwide



11. Butadiene End-use Sector

11.1. Consumption by Application

11.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5fkuk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.