Butadiene (BD) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world butadiene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butadiene.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of butadiene
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on butadiene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles butadiene manufacturers in the world market
- Butadiene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global butadiene market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world butadiene market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global butadiene capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world butadiene market?
- What are the main regional/country butadiene markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world butadiene market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world butadiene supply and demand?
- Are there butadiene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Butadiene Properties and Uses
2. Butadiene Manufacturing Processes
3. Butadiene World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Butadiene Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Butadiene Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Butadiene Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Butadiene Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Butadiene Prices
4. Butadiene European Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Europe by Country
- Production in Europe by Country
- Manufacturers in Europe
- Consumption in Europe
- Export and Import in Europe
5. Butadiene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country
- Production in Asia-Pacific by Country
- Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption in Asia-Pacific
- Export and Import in Asia-Pacific
6. Butadiene North American Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in North America by Country
- Production in North America by Country
- Manufacturers in North America
- Consumption of Butadiene in North America
- Export and Import in North America
7. Butadiene Latin American Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Latin America by Country
- Production in Latin America by Country
- Manufacturers in Latin America
- Consumption in Latin America
- Export and Import in Latin America
8. Butadiene Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Middle East & Africa by Country
- Production in Middle East & Africa by Country
- Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa
- Consumption of Butadiene
- Export and Import in Middle East & Africa
9. Butadiene Global Market Forecast
9.1. Butadiene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
9.2. Butadiene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
9.3. Butadiene Prices Forecast Up to 2034
10. Key Companies in the Butadiene Market Worldwide
11. Butadiene End-use Sector
11.1. Consumption by Application
11.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
