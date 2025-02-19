Adipic Acid (ADPA) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adipic Acid (ADPA) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world adipic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for adipic acid.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of adipic acid

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on adipic acid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles adipic acid manufacturers in the world market

Adipic Acid market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global adipic acid market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world adipic acid market in 2019-2024?

What was the global adipic acid capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world adipic acid market?

What are the main regional/country adipic acid markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world adipic acid market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world adipic acid supply and demand?

Are there adipic acid projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Adipic Acid Properties and Uses



2. Adipic Acid Manufacturing Processes



3. Adipic Acid World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Adipic Acid Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Adipic Acid Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Adipic Acid Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Adipic Acid Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Adipic Acid Prices



4. Adipic Acid Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Adipic Acid European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

France

Germany

Italy

Ukraine

4.2. Adipic Acid Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

4.3. Adipic Acid North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Adipic Acid Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

5. Adipic Acid Global Market Forecast

5.1. Adipic Acid Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Adipic Acid Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Adipic Acid Market Worldwide



7. Adipic Acid Feedstock Market



8. Adipic Acid End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



