Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world monoethylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for monoethylene glycol.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of monoethylene glycol
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on monoethylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles monoethylene glycol manufacturers in the world market
- Monoethylene Glycol market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global monoethylene glycol market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world monoethylene glycol market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global monoethylene glycol capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world monoethylene glycol market?
- What are the main regional/country monoethylene glycol markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world monoethylene glycol market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world monoethylene glycol supply and demand?
- Are there monoethylene glycol projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Monoethylene Glycol Properties and Uses
2. Monoethylene Glycol Manufacturing Processes
3. Monoethylene Glycol World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Monoethylene Glycol Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Monoethylene Glycol Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Monoethylene Glycol Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Monoethylene Glycol Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Monoethylene Glycol Prices
4. Monoethylene Glycol Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Monoethylene Glycol European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
4.2. Monoethylene Glycol Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Countries Included:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
4.3. Monoethylene Glycol North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Monoethylene Glycol Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Venezuela
4.5. Monoethylene Glycol Middle East Market Analysis
Countries Examined:
- Iran
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
5. Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Forecast
5.1. Monoethylene Glycol Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
5.2. Monoethylene Glycol Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Monoethylene Glycol Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Monoethylene Glycol Market Worldwide
Each Company Analysis Covers (Depending on Data Availability):
- Company Overview
- Business Segmentation
- Company SWOT Analysis
- Monoethylene Glycol Production Technology, Specification
- Monoethylene Glycol Production Capacity and Plants, Share in the Global Industry
- Recent Company Activities in Monoethylene Glycol Market
7. Monoethylene Glycol Feedstock Market
8. Monoethylene Glycol End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
