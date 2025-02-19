Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world monoethylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for monoethylene glycol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of monoethylene glycol

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on monoethylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles monoethylene glycol manufacturers in the world market

Monoethylene Glycol market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global monoethylene glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world monoethylene glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was the global monoethylene glycol capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world monoethylene glycol market?

What are the main regional/country monoethylene glycol markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world monoethylene glycol market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world monoethylene glycol supply and demand?

Are there monoethylene glycol projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Monoethylene Glycol Properties and Uses



2. Monoethylene Glycol Manufacturing Processes



3. Monoethylene Glycol World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Monoethylene Glycol Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Monoethylene Glycol Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Monoethylene Glycol Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Monoethylene Glycol Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Monoethylene Glycol Prices



4. Monoethylene Glycol Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Monoethylene Glycol European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

Bulgaria

France

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

4.2. Monoethylene Glycol Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Monoethylene Glycol North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Monoethylene Glycol Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Monoethylene Glycol Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

5. Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Forecast

5.1. Monoethylene Glycol Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Monoethylene Glycol Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Monoethylene Glycol Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Monoethylene Glycol Market Worldwide

Each Company Analysis Covers (Depending on Data Availability):

Company Overview

Business Segmentation

Company SWOT Analysis

Monoethylene Glycol Production Technology, Specification

Monoethylene Glycol Production Capacity and Plants, Share in the Global Industry

Recent Company Activities in Monoethylene Glycol Market

7. Monoethylene Glycol Feedstock Market



8. Monoethylene Glycol End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



