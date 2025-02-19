Graphite Recycling Market to Reach $127.3 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Graphite Recycling Market by Source (Lithium-ion Batteries, Electrodes, Motor Brushes and Crucibles, and Others), Form (Solid Chunks, and Powders), and Application (Metal Casting, Batteries, Lubricants, Nuclear Reactors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "graphite recycling market" was valued at $53.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $127.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global graphite recycling market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for recycled graphite in the transportation sector. However, high initial investment costs is expected to hamper the market. Moreover, surge in demand for EV and energy storage systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the graphite recycling market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31811

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $53.9 million Market Size in 2033 $127.3 million CAGR 9.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Source, Form, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for recycled graphite in the transportation sector Increase in demand for hydrometallurgical processes and pyrometallurgical techniques Increase in demand for electrochemical applications Opportunity Surge in demand for EV and energy storage systems Restraint High initial investment costs



The lithium-ion batteries is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period

Based on source, lithium-ion batteries dominated the market accounting for one third of the market share in 2023. Recycling graphite from used lithium-ion batteries can significantly reduce the need for new raw materials, thereby lowering the environmental footprint associated with mining and processing natural graphite. The recycling process involves recovering graphite from spent batteries, which can be achieved through various methods such as pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and mechanical processes. These methods help to separate graphite from other materials in the battery, enabling its purification and reintroduction into the supply chain.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31811

The solid chunks segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2023

By form, the solid chunks segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market, accounting for half of the market share in 2023. Graphite recycling is becoming increasingly important in various industries due to its unique properties, such as high thermal conductivity, lubricity, and resistance to thermal shock. In the battery industry, solid chunks of recycled graphite are particularly valuable as they can be reintroduced into the production of new lithium-ion batteries. This not only helps reduce the demand for virgin materials but also lowers the overall carbon footprint associated with battery manufacturing.

The batteries segment to dominate the aerospace sealant market throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the batteries segment dominated the market in 2023 growing with the CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Graphite recycling has emerged as a crucial component in the sustainable management of battery production, particularly in the context of lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), portable electronics, and renewable energy storage systems. As the demand for batteries continues to surge, driven by the global shift toward electrification and renewable energy, the need to address the environmental impact and resource depletion associated with graphite mining becomes increasingly important.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Graphite recycling in the Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly significant due to rising demand for sustainable practices and the need for resource conservation. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the charge in graphite recycling efforts. China, as the world's largest producer and consumer of graphite, is investing heavily in recycling technologies. The country has initiated policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting circular economy practices. It focuses on recovering graphite from used batteries and other sources to create a more sustainable supply chain. This not only reduces reliance on virgin graphite but also mitigates the environmental impact associated with mining operations.

Leading Market Players: -

Architonic

Ascend Elements, Inc.

Coidan Graphite

Duesenfeld GmbH

ECOGRAF

Graphite Sales, Inc.

Lab4 Inc.

Semco Carbon

Weaver Industries

X-BATT

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global graphite recycling market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphite-recycling-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.