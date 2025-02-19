Single Coated Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach $13.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single Coated Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), Material Type (Paper, Cloth, Foil, Others), by End-use (Automotive, Medical, Packaging, Construction, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the single coated adhesive tapes market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The global single coated adhesive tapes market has experienced growth due to several factors such as development of high-performance adhesives for extreme conditions, such as high temperatures and pressure. However, fluctuating raw material costs are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, innovative product offerings present significant growth opportunities for single coated adhesive tapes market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $13.7 billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 406 Segments Covered Adhesive Type, Material Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Shift toward lightweight and flexible solution Advancements in Adhesive Technology Opportunity Integration of single coated adhesive tapes with smart technologies Restraint Limited Heat and Chemical Resistance Competition for alternative bonding solutions



The acrylic segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of adhesive type, the acrylic segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. In acrylic fabrication, single-coated adhesive tapes are commonly used for joining and securing acrylic sheets. These tapes are ideal for creating seamless bonds in signage, displays, and decorative installations. Their transparency and high adhesive strength ensure that the joints are visually unobtrusive while maintaining the structural integrity of the assembly. This is particularly important in applications where aesthetics play a significant role, such as in retail displays and architectural designs. Single-coated adhesive tapes are often used to attach temporary protective films to prevent scratches, dust, and damage during handling, transportation, or installation. The adhesive ensures that the tape stays firmly in place without leaving residue when removed, preserving the clarity and smoothness of the acrylic surface.

The paper segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of material type, the paper segment is expected to dominate the single coated adhesive tapes market. Single-coated adhesive tapes play a pivotal role in the paper industry, catering to a wide range of applications due to their versatile properties and reliability. These tapes consist of an adhesive layer on one side and a backing material on the other, making them ideal for bonding, sealing, and surface protection in various stages of paper production, packaging, and processing. In creative and decorative applications, single-coated adhesive tapes are used for mounting and framing paper-based artworks or posters. Their clean removability ensures the integrity of the paper surface while providing sufficient bonding strength. Similarly, these tapes are used in temporary masking during printing or painting processes, protecting specific areas from ink or paint without causing damage to the paper when removed.

The packaging segment was the most lucrative segment in the market in 2023

On the basis of end-use, the packaging segment is expected to dominate the single coated adhesive tapes market representing a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. In packaging, single-coated adhesive tapes are predominantly used for carton sealing. Their robust adhesion provides a secure closure for boxes, ensuring that content remains intact during transit. Tapes with strong tensile strength and resistance to tearing are ideal for heavy-duty packaging, safeguarding goods against mishandling. Additionally, these tapes often have properties like water resistance and temperature tolerance, making them suitable for environments with fluctuating conditions. Clear, brown, or printed tapes further enhance their utility, allowing brands to customize packaging with logos or product information, thereby promoting brand visibility.

The offline segment was the most lucrative segment in the market in 2023

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to dominate the single coated adhesive tapes market representing a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels offer several advantages for single-coated adhesive tapes. They provide immediate product availability, eliminating shipping times associated with online purchases. Additionally, customers can receive personalized assistance from knowledgeable sales staff, aiding in informed decision-making. This hands-on experience is particularly beneficial for products like adhesive tapes, where factors such as material compatibility and adhesive strength are crucial.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the single-coated adhesive tapes market. One of the largest applications for single-coated adhesive tapes is in the packaging industry. The region's strong manufacturing base, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, demands efficient sealing and bundling solutions for goods in transit. Single-coated adhesive tapes provide a reliable option for packaging products, from food to electronics, ensuring that items are securely sealed. Moreover, they are widely used for bundling materials and holding components in place during assembly processes.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global single coated adhesive tapes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

