Nitinol-Based Medical Device Market to Reach $9.8 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nitinol-Based Medical Device Market by Product Type (Stents, Guidewires, Retrieval device, Catheters, Others), by Application (Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Urology, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "nitinol-based medical device market" was valued at $4.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and presence of key players are the factors that drive the growth of the global nitinol based medical devices market. However, regulatory compliance is anticipated to hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in technological advancements is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the nitinol based medical devices market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.3 billion Market Size in 2035 $9.8 billion CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Product type, Application, End user, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases

Availability of standard guidelines

Increase in preference for minimally invasive surgeries Opportunities Technological advancements in nitinol-based medical devices Restraints High costs and technical complexity

The Retrieval device segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the retrieval device segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nitinol based medical devices market revenue. This dominance is attributed to their superior flexibility, biocompatibility, and shape memory properties. These features enhance precision in minimally invasive procedures, improving patient outcomes. Increasing demand for advanced retrieval solutions in urology, gastroenterology, and vascular applications further accelerates market expansion.

However, the others segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its superior flexibility, kink resistance, and shape memory properties. These features enhance navigation through complex anatomies, improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Additionally, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing cardiovascular and urological interventions further drive growth.

The cardiovascular segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global nitinol based medical devices market revenue. This is attributed to the high prevalence of heart-related conditions, driving demand for nitinol-based stents, guidewires, and catheters. These devices enable minimally invasive procedures with improved outcomes. Technological advancements like drug-eluting stents and self-expanding devices, coupled with increasing global adoption of interventional cardiology procedures, significantly contributed to this segment's market leadership.

However, the others segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising adoption of nitinol-based devices in diverse applications. Growing demand for minimally invasive solutions in neurosurgery and radiology, advancements in orthopedic implants, and increased use of flexible, biocompatible devices in complex surgeries drive this segment's rapid growth. Expanding healthcare infrastructure further fuels demand.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nitinol based medical devices market revenue. This is attributed to the high volume of surgical and interventional procedures performed in these facilities. Hospitals are primary adopters of nitinol-based devices, including stents, guidewires, and catheters, for treating cardiovascular, urological, and orthopedic conditions. Advanced infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and the capacity to handle complex cases further supported the segment's dominance. Increasing patient admissions for minimally invasive procedures also contributed significantly.

However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing preference for cost-effective, minimally invasive procedures performed in outpatient settings. ASCs offer shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and lower overall costs, making them an attractive choice for patients and insurers. Increasing adoption of advanced nitinol-based devices for urology, cardiovascular, and orthopedic treatments further drives this segment's rapid growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nitinol based medical devices market revenue. This is primarily attributed to high purchasing power, coupled with a rise in the adoption rate of smart and advanced packages.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large untapped opportunities in this region. Further, requirements for brand enhancement and differentiation, new packaging material development, increase in awareness of environmental issues, and the adoption of new regulatory requirements on recycling packages are projected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific nitinol based medical devices market.

Leading Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Terumo Corporation

Arthrex Inc

Cook Group

Medtronic Plc

Cordis

W.L. Gore and Associate Inc.

Solventum

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global nitinol based medical devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as innovation and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

