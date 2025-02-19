Polybutadiene Rubber (BR) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybutadiene Rubber (BR) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polybutadiene rubber market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polybutadiene rubber.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polybutadiene rubber

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on polybutadiene rubber capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles polybutadiene rubber manufacturers in the world market

Polybutadiene Rubber market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polybutadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polybutadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polybutadiene rubber capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polybutadiene rubber market?

What are the main regional/country polybutadiene rubber markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polybutadiene rubber market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polybutadiene rubber supply and demand?

Are there polybutadiene rubber projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polybutadiene Rubber Properties and Uses



2. Polybutadiene Rubber Manufacturing Processes



3. Polybutadiene Rubber World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Polybutadiene Rubber Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Polybutadiene Rubber Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Polybutadiene Rubber Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Polybutadiene Rubber Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Polybutadiene Rubber Prices



4. Polybutadiene Rubber Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Polybutadiene Rubber European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Czech Republic

Italy

UK

4.2. Polybutadiene Rubber Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Polybutadiene Rubber North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

USA

4.4. Polybutadiene Rubber Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

4.5. Polybutadiene Rubber Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

Turkey

5. Polybutadiene Rubber Global Market Forecast

5.1. Polybutadiene Rubber Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Polybutadiene Rubber Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Polybutadiene Rubber Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Polybutadiene Rubber Market Worldwide



7. Polybutadiene Rubber End-use Sector

7.1. Consumption by Application

7.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



