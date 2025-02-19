Market Positioning & Share in the Surgical Scrub Industry to Reach USD 388.8 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical scrub market share analysis is anticipated to reach USD 388.8 million by 2035, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, heightened awareness regarding infection control, and advancements in surgical scrub formulations.

In 2024, the soap-based surgical scrubs segment dominated the market, attributed to their moisturizing properties that prevent skin issues among healthcare professionals.

The reusable scrubs segment also held a significant share, favored for their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.

North America led the market in 2024, with the United States at the forefront due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and stringent infection control protocols.

Europe followed suit, with countries like Germany and the UK emphasizing healthcare hygiene standards.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2035, propelled by increasing healthcare investments, rising surgical procedures, and growing awareness about infection prevention in emerging economies.

Key Market Players and Strategies

Medline Industries

Medline Industries is a major player in the surgical scrub market, offering a comprehensive range of antiseptic and antimicrobial scrubs. The company’s commitment to product innovation, supply chain efficiency, and customer-centric solutions has solidified its market position.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health leverages its extensive distribution network and strong brand reputation to maintain a competitive edge. The company’s focus on research and development (R&D) has led to the introduction of advanced surgical scrub formulations with enhanced antimicrobial properties.

Mölnlycke Health Care

Mölnlycke Health Care specializes in high-performance surgical scrubs that comply with global healthcare standards. The company’s investments in sustainability and eco-friendly manufacturing practices have positioned it as a preferred choice among environmentally conscious healthcare providers.

3M Company

3M has a strong presence in the surgical scrub market, offering a range of infection control solutions. The company’s technological advancements and integration of innovative skin-friendly antiseptic formulations contribute to its market leadership.

Halyard Health

Halyard Health focuses on high-quality, hospital-grade surgical scrubs designed to minimize infection risks. The company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and product efficacy has helped maintain its competitive standing.





Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Market Size and Growth: Projected to reach USD 388.8 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2035.

Projected to reach USD 388.8 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2035. Product Segmentation: Soap-based scrubs lead the market due to their skin-friendly properties.

Soap-based scrubs lead the market due to their skin-friendly properties. Regional Dominance: North America holds the largest market share, with significant contributions from the U.S.

North America holds the largest market share, with significant contributions from the U.S. Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific region expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Usage Trends: Shift towards disposable scrubs for enhanced infection control.





"The surgical scrub market is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by the dual imperatives of infection control and healthcare worker safety. The post-pandemic era has heightened the focus on hygiene protocols, leading to increased adoption of both traditional and innovative surgical scrub solutions. Manufacturers that prioritize research and development, focusing on product efficacy and user comfort, are poised to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in this sector." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Component Insights:

Product Types: The market is segmented into soap-based and gel-based surgical scrubs. Soap-based scrubs are preferred for their moisturizing effects, while gel-based scrubs are valued for quick absorption and ease of use.

The market is segmented into soap-based and gel-based surgical scrubs. Soap-based scrubs are preferred for their moisturizing effects, while gel-based scrubs are valued for quick absorption and ease of use. Usage: Reusable scrubs held the largest market share in 2024, favored for their cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

However, the disposable scrubs segment is gaining traction due to heightened concerns about cross-contamination and infection control.

How does the adoption of antimicrobial surgical scrubs impact infection rates?

The impact of adopting antimicrobial surgical scrubs on infection rates is a subject of ongoing research with mixed findings. Here's a summary of what the search results suggest:

Contamination is unavoidable: Bacterial contamination of surgical scrubs is generally considered unavoidable during healthcare administration.

Bacterial contamination of surgical scrubs is generally considered unavoidable during healthcare administration. Skin flora: Most bacteria found on scrubs are common skin flora.

Most bacteria found on scrubs are common skin flora. No significant reduction in contamination : One study found no evidence that antimicrobial wipes scrubs decreased bacterial contamination of healthcare workers' uniforms or skin after an 8-hour workday.

: One study found no evidence that antimicrobial wipes scrubs decreased bacterial contamination of healthcare workers' uniforms or skin after an 8-hour workday. Possible increase in resistant organisms: The same study cultured resistant organisms from 4.3% of healthcare workers using antimicrobial scrubs, but none from those using standard scrubs, although this difference was not statistically significant.

The same study cultured resistant organisms from 4.3% of healthcare workers using antimicrobial scrubs, but none from those using standard scrubs, although this difference was not statistically significant. Effectiveness of surgical attire: Besides sterile surgical gloves and impervious surgical gowns, clinical studies have not proven that other barriers have decreased surgical site infection rates.

Besides sterile surgical gloves and impervious surgical gowns, clinical studies have not proven that other barriers have decreased surgical site infection rates. Bioburden reduction with unworn scrubs: Donning unworn scrubs before entering a surgical suite may help decrease intraoperative contamination of surgical wounds.

Donning unworn scrubs before entering a surgical suite may help decrease intraoperative contamination of surgical wounds. MRSA reduction possible: Study scrubs were associated with a 4–7 mean log reduction in MRSA burden but not VRE or GNRs.









Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers: An increase in surgical procedures globally, heightened awareness of infection prevention, and advancements in scrub formulations are primary growth drivers.

An increase in surgical procedures globally, heightened awareness of infection prevention, and advancements in scrub formulations are primary growth drivers. Trends: There's a notable shift towards disposable surgical scrubs, driven by their convenience and enhanced infection control capabilities. Additionally, customization and premiumization of scrubs are emerging trends, with healthcare facilities seeking specialized designs and features.

There's a notable shift towards disposable surgical scrubs, driven by their convenience and enhanced infection control capabilities. Additionally, customization and premiumization of scrubs are emerging trends, with healthcare facilities seeking specialized designs and features. Opportunities: The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth potential due to rising healthcare investments and an increasing number of surgeries. Manufacturers focusing on innovative, skin-friendly, and effective scrub formulations are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.





Key Companies

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care

Halyard Health

TIDI Products



Surgical Scrub Market Share Analysis Segmentation

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics and Specialty Centers



By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

