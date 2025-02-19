Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Rubber (NBR) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world nitrile rubber market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for nitrile rubber.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of nitrile rubber

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on nitrile rubber capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles nitrile rubber manufacturers in the world market

Nitrile Rubber market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global nitrile rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world nitrile rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the global nitrile rubber capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world nitrile rubber market?

What are the main regional/country nitrile rubber markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world nitrile rubber market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world nitrile rubber supply and demand?

Are there nitrile rubber projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Nitrile Rubber Properties and Uses



2. Nitrile Rubber Manufacturing Processes



3. Nitrile Rubber World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Nitrile Rubber Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Nitrile Rubber Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Nitrile Rubber Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Nitrile Rubber Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Nitrile Rubber Prices



4. Nitrile Rubber Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Nitrile Rubber European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

France

Italy

Poland

Russia

UK

4.2. Nitrile Rubber Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

4.3. Nitrile Rubber North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

USA

4.4. Nitrile Rubber Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

5. Nitrile Rubber Global Market Forecast

5.1. Nitrile Rubber Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Nitrile Rubber Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Nitrile Rubber Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Nitrile Rubber Market Worldwide



7. Nitrile Rubber Feedstock Market



8. Nitrile Rubber End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast





