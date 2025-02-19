Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 4th

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige hair care category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredients work on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts



Investors:

ICR

Allison Malkin

allison.malkin@icrinc.com