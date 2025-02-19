TransUnion Appoints Tiffani Chambers Chief Operations Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiffani Chambers has joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective February 19, 2025.

TransUnion’s Global Operations team serves an important role delivering premium experiences for consumers and customers. Tiffani will oversee activities including consumer relations, customer delivery and relationship management, TransUnion’s Global Capability Center network, procurement and real estate. She will report to TransUnion President and CEO Chris Cartwright and serve on the executive leadership team.

“Our vision is to make trust possible in global commerce, and our Operations team delivers information services and support every day that help consumers and businesses transact with confidence,” said Cartwright. “Tiffani is a proven leader with highly relevant global operations and financial services experience, and I’m confident she will be a great addition to our team as we work to drive greater innovation and service for the consumers and customers we serve.”

Chambers joins TransUnion from Bank of America, where she most recently served as chief operating officer to the retail banking division, leading all business management, strategy growth, digital transformation and control functions for the 30,000-person division. Prior to that, she served as chief operating officer for the bank’s global banking and markets, risk, finance and infrastructure technology team. She also served as managing director of global client strategy and operations for the operations division of Goldman Sachs, and previously held leadership roles with JP Morgan Chase, Lehman Brothers and American Express. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA from Emory University, and she serves on the advisory board of the Center for Multicultural and Community Affairs at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

