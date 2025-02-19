D-BOX Technologies Haptic Experience Expanding Across 14 Cinemark Argentina and Hoyts Argentina Auditoriums

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce it is increasing its in-theater presence through an expansion of its relationship with Cinemark Argentina SRL (‘’Cinemark Argentina’’) and Hoyts General Cinema De Argentina S.A. (‘’Hoyts Argentina’’), together one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Together, they will bring D-BOX’s immersive haptic seats to more than 14 new auditoriums bringing the total to 32, reinforcing D-BOX’s growing presence in the Latin American market while underscoring moviegoer demand for premium cinematic experiences.

With this expansion, moviegoers in the Argentina market will have even more opportunities to experience D-BOX’s high-fidelity haptic technology, which synchronizes movements, vibrations, and textures with the on-screen action for an immersive and dynamic viewing experience.

"We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Cinemark Argentina and Hoyts Argentina and to see that our haptic seats continue to be a key offering for attracting moviegoers and generating additional revenue for them," said Sébastien Mailhot, President & CEO of D-BOX. "They understand the power of immersion, and their investment speaks volumes about the continuously growing demand for premium experiences."

Martin Alvarez Morales, General Manager at Cinemark Argentina and Hoyts Argentina added: "We are always looking for ways to offer our guests unique and engaging experiences, and D-BOX’s haptic technology has been a proven differentiator for us. Expanding our D-BOX footprint allows us to elevate our premium offerings and bring an even greater level of immersion to our audiences."

This latest expansion marks another milestone in D-BOX’s commitment to enhancing theatrical entertainment worldwide and delivering unforgettable experiences. By integrating its cutting-edge haptic technology into more locations, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences engage with films, offering a deeper, more immersive connection with the on-screen action.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles and China. Visit D BOX.com.

ABOUT CINEMARK ARGENTINA & HOYTS ARGENTINA

Cinemark operates one of the most geographically diverse theater circuits in Latin America, with nearly 200 locations and 1,400 screens across 13 countries. Hoyts Argentina, a subsidiary of Cinemark, is a key player in the Latin American exhibition industry, bringing audiences the latest films in modern, comfortable theaters. Together, Cinemark and Hoyts Argentina continue to expand and enhance their entertainment offerings to meet the evolving preferences of moviegoers.

