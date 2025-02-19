Microwave Transmission Equipment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 8.75 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 4.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide microwave transmission equipment market is evaluated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.65 billion in 2025 and is further projected to achieve US$ 8.75 billion by 2035.

The creation of increasingly advanced systems with the goal of energy-efficiency following global sustainability standards is a significant market trend for microwave transmission equipment. Green microwave equipment is widely adopted by several industries because of this push for green technology.

Despite their great performance, fiber-optic systems are increasingly replaced by microwave transmission equipment in several locations due to the high maintenance and installation costs. For network operators, microwave transmission equipment is an ideal option because it is less expensive, especially in places with difficult topography.

Demand for high-capacity data transmission networks is further driven by the increasing popularity of live streaming, video-on-demand services, and high-definition television.

The East Asia region holds a significant percentage of the global market revenue because of China and Japan's ongoing communication infrastructure construction. The North American area is analyzed to account for the second position in the market after East Asia because of the significant need for high-speed connection. The growing demand for microwave transmission equipment is also largely driven by rising emphasis on the 5G rollout and the growing use of IoT applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for microwave transmission equipment is forecasted to rise at 4.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

from 2025 to 2035. East Asia is analyzed to hold a leading position with 35.7% of the global market share in 2025.

of the global market share in 2025. By mounting type, the demand for full-indoor equipment is evaluated to increase at 5.5% CAGR through 2035.

through 2035. The market in North America is approximated to generate revenue worth US$ 2.05 billion by 2035.

by 2035. The market in Japan is evaluated to achieve a value of US$ 928.19 million by the end of 2035.

by the end of 2035. In 2025, China is estimated to lead with a 53.5% market share in East Asia.

“Prominent providers of microwave transmission equipment are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve and advance the performance, efficiency, and reliability of them,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Microwave Transmission Equipment Market:

Microwave Dynamics; SignalWave Solutions; TransMicrowave Technologies; WaveLink Communications; AeroMicrowave Systems; NaviWave Innovations; ClearPath Microwave; HyperSignal Corp; FusionWave Technologies; Precision Microwave Solutions; ConnectWave Systems; NextGen Microwave Networks; SpectrumLink Technologies.

Application of Microwave Transmission Equipment Increasing in Navigation:

Navigation systems make extensive use of microwave transmission equipment. Their vital significance in global positioning and navigation systems is the reason for this. To estimate proper distance for several uses in land, sea, and aviation transportation, satellite systems that use microwave frequency signals, including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo need the signals to be delivered. Growing numbers of autonomous vehicles and more accurate navigation systems are largely due to the growing need for advanced gadgets that guarantee the signal is accurate and of high quality.

Microwave Transmission Equipment Industry News:

According to a statement by Huawei Egypt and Vodafone Egypt in October 2024, the world 's first commercial 25Gbps microwave link was successfully deployed in the E - band spectrum. This groundbreaking achievement highlights Egypt 's leadership in advanced telecommunications technologies across the Middle East and Africa, while demonstrating Huawei 's commitment to developing next - generation network solutions. ​​​​​

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the microwave transmission equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2020 to 2025) and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on mounting type (full-indoor, split mount, full outdoor), network technology (packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small-cell backhaul, time division multiplexing), component (antennas, RF processing units, IDUs, ODUs, Cables & converters), and application (navigation, cellular communication, radio telecommunication, satellite communication, radar, broadband communication), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

