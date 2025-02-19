Miami Digital Real Estate Summit 2025: A Groundbreaking Look into the Future of Smart Cities and Real Estate Innovation

Miami, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The Miami Digital Real Estate Summit, hosted by Magma at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science on February 11, 2025, brought together industry pioneers, government officials, and technology leaders to explore the transformative impact of Digital Twins, Blockchain, and AI on real estate. The event provided an immersive experience where attendees engaged in high-level discussions and cutting-edge demonstrations on smart cities technology, Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and sustainable urban development.

Key Highlights

Opening Remarks from Miami-Dade County Leadership

James Kohnstamm, representing Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office, delivered the opening address, emphasizing Miami’s commitment to technological advancement and sustainability in real estate.

In recognition of the long-time commitments of Matthieu Merchadou, Cooper Copetas, and Silvio Pupo in pushing the Miami Beta City Project, Kohnstamm also introduced a signed pledge between the county and event sponsors, officially designating February 11th as Miamiverse Day — a bold initiative to unite stakeholders in the mission to transform Miami into a cognitive city.

Distinguished Panelists and Speakers

Keynote Address: Melissa Medina (CEO of eMerge) and Saif Ishoof (Founder of Lab22) delivered an inspiring keynote, highlighting the intersection of digital transformation, economic development, and real estate innovation.

Panel 1: Digital Twins - The Evolution of Virtual Real Estate

Hosted by Silvio Pupo (CEO of Logos Capital), this panel explored the origins, integration methodologies, and future potential of Digital Twins in real estate. Panelists included Sharon Chen (Head of Go-to-Market at Akila), Matthieu Merchadou (CEO of Magma), Philip Panero (Former CEO of BCG Platinion), and Jorge Quiroz (CEO of PDBM), who provided expert insights into the evolution and practical applications of digital twin technology.

Led by Matthieu Merchadou (CEO of Magma), this discussion delved into blockchain’s role in real estate tokenization and its potential to unlock new investment opportunities. Experts Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Darren Wolfberg (CEO of Triangle), Porter Stowell (Filecoin), and Nick Smith (CEO of Hauska IO) shared perspectives on regulatory challenges, adoption hurdles, and the immense potential of digital assets.

Moderated by Matthieu Merchadou (CEO of Magma), this forward-looking discussion explored the convergence of Digital Twin technology and blockchain solutions to shape future cities. Panelists included Dr. Pavel Entin (CEO of Synplanet), Heath Behncke (Managing Director at Holon), Michaeljohn Green (Chief of Economic Development and Strategy at the DDA), and Karla Saldaña Ochoa (Professor of AI and Urban Architecture at Urban AI and the University of Florida).

Strategic Workshops and Roundtables

Nine exclusive workshops took place in the museum’s upper levels, fostering in-depth discussions on strategies for building a sustainable smart city future for Miami. These sessions provided a collaborative space for policy makers, urban planners, and tech innovators to engage in dynamic problem-solving and blueprint actionable steps for the future.

Immersive Tech Demonstrations

Attendees experienced live showcases of Magma’s Digital Twin Token (DTT®), demonstrating how blockchain-backed digital representations of physical properties enhance data integrity, collaboration, and sustainability tracking.

Collaboration for a Smarter Future

The summit, presented in partnership with Propy, Akila, Filecoin, and SustainaCities, reinforced the collective effort to redefine real estate operations through data-driven, efficient, and eco-conscious solutions.

“The Miami Digital Real Estate Summit isn’t just an event—it’s a movement toward a more intelligent and sustainable real estate industry,” said Matthieu Merchadou, CEO of Magma. “By bringing together public and private sector leaders, we’re bridging the gap between innovation and policy to drive meaningful transformation.”

A Glimpse into the Future of Real Estate

The event provided exclusive insights into the revolutionary role of Digital Twin Tokens (DTT®) in optimizing property management and urban planning. Key takeaways included:

Blockchain and AI Integration: How decentralized technology is reshaping asset management and ensuring greater transparency.

Sustainability in Real Estate: Strategies to align ESG compliance with emerging technologies for greener cities.

Next-Gen Urban Planning: Leveraging data analytics and digital simulations to create more efficient and resilient infrastructure.

A Catalyst for Innovation and Collaboration

Designed for real estate professionals, technology innovators, policymakers, and media representatives, the summit fostered networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing across diverse sectors. Journalists gained exclusive access to live demonstrations and expert interviews, capturing insights into how technology is revolutionizing the world’s largest asset class.

With a sold-out attendance and widespread industry engagement, the Miami Digital Real Estate Summit 2025 set a new benchmark for the future of smart real estate.







About Magma

Magma is a leading real estate technology company specializing in Digital Twin solutions integrated with blockchain. By providing a transparent, auditable, and data-driven platform, Magma empowers real estate stakeholders with seamless asset management, sustainability tracking, and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit thisismagma.com.





Media Contact:

Yasmine Safouane

LUNA PR

yasmine.s@lunapr.io




