Global Blueberries Market to Reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 7.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blueberries market is projected to be valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. By 2035, the market is anticipated to double in size, reaching USD 13.2 billion, driven by increasing consumer demand for superfoods and functional ingredients.

The Blueberries Industry refers to the global market for the cultivation, production, processing, distribution, and sale of blueberries. This industry has seen rapid growth due to the increasing demand for healthy, antioxidant-rich foods and the expansion of functional foods and nutraceuticals.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Blueberries Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d2e3230333738

Key Takeaways:

The global blueberries market is expected to grow significantly due to rising consumer awareness of their health benefits and increasing demand in food and beverage applications.

North America dominates the market, with strong production and export capabilities, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region.

Key players are investing in innovative farming techniques and expanding their product portfolios to meet the rising demand.

Recent trends include increased consumption of organic blueberries, advancements in cold storage technologies, and expansion in nutraceutical applications.

Market Drivers and Applications:

Health Benefits Driving Demand:

Blueberries are recognized for their high antioxidant content, making them a popular choice for consumers seeking functional foods. Their ability to support heart health, brain function, and immunity is driving global demand, especially in health-conscious demographics.

Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry:

Blueberries are widely used in the food and beverage industry, including fresh consumption, frozen berries, bakery products, dairy, and beverages. The growing trend of clean-label and natural ingredients further boosts their adoption in processed foods and beverages.

Growth in Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Sectors:

The demand for blueberries in nutraceuticals is rising due to their role in dietary supplements, functional foods, and natural health products. Extracts from blueberries are being incorporated into capsules, powders, and skincare products.

Advancements in Farming and Storage Technologies:

Improved cultivation techniques, such as high-density planting and precision farming, are enhancing yields. Additionally, cold storage and transportation advancements are extending shelf life and reducing post-harvest losses, supporting international trade.

“The blueberries market is set for continued expansion as consumers prioritize health and wellness. The increasing demand for organic and frozen blueberries, coupled with advances in farming technology and sustainability efforts, is expected to reshape the industry landscape. Key players are focusing on innovation, quality assurance, and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offer lucrative opportunities for future growth." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Explore comprehensive analysis and reports on the fruits and vegetables industry. Uncover market trends, challenges, and growth opportunities for innovation: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/fruits-and-vegetables

Regional Insights: Blueberries Industry Growth (2025-2035)

India (CAGR: 9.6%)

The Indian blueberry market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving food preferences. Consumers in metropolitan cities are more inclined to try premium, imported fruits, including blueberries, due to their unique taste and vibrant color. As accessibility improves through supermarkets and specialty stores, the demand is expected to surge further.

China (CAGR: 7.6%)

China's blueberry market is thriving, supported by advancements in retail infrastructure and logistics. The growing penetration of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms has made blueberries more available to consumers across major cities and smaller towns. With improved cold chain logistics, both fresh and frozen blueberries are reaching a wider audience, increasing their overall market demand.

USA (CAGR: 6.6%)

As a native cultivator, the U.S. continues to dominate blueberry ingredients production. States like Michigan, Oregon, and Washington are leading the industry with technological advancements in farming and harvesting techniques. The availability of fresh, frozen, and dried blueberries ensures year-round consumption, further driving market expansion. Increasing health-consciousness and rising demand for antioxidant-rich foods are also fueling the market.

Canada (CAGR: 5.7%)

The Canadian blueberry market is on a steady growth trajectory, largely influenced by consumer preferences for organic and sustainably grown produce. With a growing inclination toward eco-friendly farming, organic blueberries are seeing heightened demand. Canada’s strong domestic production, combined with the rising appeal of clean-label food choices, is expected to drive market expansion through 2035.

UK (CAGR: 6.3%)

Blueberries have become a staple in the UK, thanks to their versatility in various food applications. Consumers incorporate them into breakfasts, snacks, and desserts, making them a convenient and nutritious choice. The increasing preference for frozen and dried blueberries has also contributed to market growth, as they offer an extended shelf life and year-round availability.

Italy (CAGR: 6.0%)

Italy's blueberry market is expanding as both fresh and frozen options become more accessible. Hypermarkets and online grocery platforms are making it easier for consumers to purchase blueberries throughout the year. Imports from the USA and Spain are increasing, ensuring a steady supply for the growing demand in Italian households and food industries.

Access the Full Report Blueberry Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/blueberries-market

Emerging Startups

Several startups are focusing on innovation, sustainable practices, and targeting niche segments. Companies such as Blueberry Ventures and Grower’s Select are emerging as a market disruptor.

As these startups encourage prioritize vertical farming and hydroponic cultivation techniques to optimize space, reduce water usage, and ensure year-round production of high-quality blueberries. Their efforts to meet the growing demand for fresh, local, and sustainably grown produce in urban areas, reducing the carbon footprint of transportation and offering consumers fresher options.

Furthermore, these startups are focusing on organic and pesticide-free products, which tap into the growing consumer preference for natural and clean food sources. By emphasizing health benefits, convenience, and sustainability, they position themselves as alternative options to larger, more established companies.

Key Market Players

Sanlucar Fruit SLU

Surexport Compania Agraria SL

North Bay Produce Inc

Agrovision Corp

Agroberries SpA

Costa Group Holdings Ltd

Qualiprim

Zalar Agri Sarl

Naturipe Farms LLC

RIKA

Blueberries Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into fresh, frozen, dried, puree, powder, and juice concentrate.

By End-use:

In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into B2C, bakery, beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

By Cultivation Method:

In terms of cultivation methods, the market is segmented into conventional, organic, wild-harvested, greenhouse, hydroponic, and vertical farming.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, and Online Retail.

By Region:

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global A2 yogurt industry is estimated to be worth USD 3.4 Billion by 2025. It is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4% over the assessment period 2025 to 2035.

The global sphere recorded a salmon feed sale of USD 8,412.3 million in 2024. The industry experienced a 4.8% year-on-year growth in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve revenue of USD 13,444 million in 2034.

The global ethnic food market is estimated to account for USD 98.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 208.5 billion by 2035.

The chicory market is estimated to reach USD 753.8 million in 2025. It is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period 2025 to 2035 and reach a value of USD 1,251.4 million by 2035.

The global Freshwater Fish market is estimated to account for USD 251.8 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 327.3 billion by 2035.

The Global Healthy Foods Market is estimated to reach USD 897.0 billion in 2025. It is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period USD 2264.1 billion by 2035.

The global cooking coconut milk market is estimated to account for USD 1.03 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period and reach a value of USD 2.3 billion by 2035.

The global hemp protein powder market is estimated to account for USD 423.7 million in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 1,031.1 million by 2035.

The global packaged sunflower seeds market is estimated to account for USD 1.9 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 3.5 billion by 2035.

The global weight loss supplements market is estimated to account for USD 5.2 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 12.5 billion by 2035.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube