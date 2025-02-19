Shockwave Therapy Devices Market is Set to Surge at 6.3% CAGR, to Reach US$ 3,376 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global shockwave therapy devices market was valued at US$ 1,832.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

Shockwave therapy machines are revolutionizing the healthcare world by providing non-surgical and extremely effective treatments for many conditions. Unlike traditional treatment, which often means surgery or extensive medication, shockwave therapy aids in healing and reduces pain with the help of focused acoustic waves that enhance movement.

These devices have been used to treat musculoskeletal disorders, chronic pain, sports injuries, and even aesthetic conditions where short recovery times with fewer side effects are needed. The treatment of blood flow stimulation, breaking up scar tissue, and promotion of tissue growth makes it one of the most sought after therapy options by patients for quicker recovery with less damage without the application of invasive treatment.

Raising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients coupled with technological advancement is expected to increase demand in the coming years. Increasing adoption of shockwave therapy in rehabilitation for sports, wellness, and aesthetic treatments is supposed to contribute to the market growth. The trend towards preventive care in developed and emerging markets is further propelling growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global shockwave therapy devices market is projected to grow at 6.3% CAGR and reach US$ 3,376.0 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 395.1 million between 2019 to 2023

between 2019 to 2023 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include BTL, and Enovis Corporation

Radial shockwave therapy (RSWT) devices under device type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 876.2 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 751.7 million collectively between 2024 and 2034

“Emerging markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific area, are rapidly adopting shockwave therapy for recovery and wellness”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Shockwave Therapy Devices Market:

Astar ; BTL; DirexGroup; EMS DolorClast; Enovis Corporation; Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.; Medispec; MTS Medical; Oceanus America; Richard Wolf GmbH; SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies; Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Market participants in the shockwave therapy devices market make use of a wide range of strategies in order to expand their market share and attain growth. Among the most important strategies, innovation in terms of products is the one used. Manufacturers constantly update their devices, generally to more efficiency, more portability, and user-friendliness. Innovations include compact and easy-to-handle devices. This means making them appealing for professional clinics and home use, thus widening their market appeal.

Another essential aspect is strategic partnerships and collaborations. Firms are working in collaboration with health care service providers, physiotherapy clinics, and sports centers to maximize reach and to promote the application of shock wave therapy. All such collaborations aid in establishing a firm foothold in various areas and patient segments.

Many players are concentrating on geographical expansion, especially in fast-growing markets like Asia-Pacific, where the demand for advanced medical treatments is growing. Many companies are through acquisitions and mergers, integrating new technologies and expanding product portfolios.

Shockwave Therapy Devices Industry News:

In December 2024, DirexGroup revealed that a Renova system designed for the treatment of erectile dysfunction using Li-shockwaves, located at Jianguo Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in Wuxi, China, had exceeded an astonishing 43 million shockwaves since its installation in July 2020.

Additionally, in June 2023, EMS introduced the EMS DolorClast Radial, an advanced radial pressure wave device, in the United States, developed by the original creators of radial shock wave therapy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Shockwave Therapy Devices market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the device type (Radial Shockwave Therapy [RSWT] Devices, Focused Shockwave Therapy [FSWT] Devices, Combined Shockwave Therapy Devices), indication (chronic tendinopathies, bone pathologies, skin pathologies, muscle pathologies, urologic pathologies, musculoskeletal pathologies, others), technology (electromagnetic shockwave technology, piezoelectric shockwave technology, electrohydraulic shockwave technology) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

