Restructuring Expert Mark Shinderman Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mark Shinderman as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Shinderman, who is based in Los Angeles, has more than 35 years of restructuring experience inside and outside of bankruptcy, directing bankruptcy-related litigation, and handling the purchase and sale of distressed assets. He has represented ad hoc committees of lenders and bondholders and official creditors’ committees, as well as debtors, purchasers of assets from troubled companies, key vendors, equity sponsors and other stakeholders in insolvency situations.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Shinderman will continue to focus on assisting clients across various industries with restructurings, insolvency situations and bankruptcy litigation.

“Mark is the type of expert who brings certainty in a time of uncertainty,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Segment Leader of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “He has played a significant role in numerous high-profile restructurings and insolvencies, and he has an incredible grasp of bankruptcy nuances. With his restructuring and law firm experience combined, I’m confident he will be able to identify commercially viable solutions for our clients as they navigate today’s business challenges and opportunities.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Shinderman was a Partner at Milbank LLP. His engagements have involved companies across industries including apparel, biopharma, consumer products and services, e-commerce, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, technology and transportation. Prior to Milbank, he was a Partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Shinderman said, “I’ve worked with and across from FTI Consulting experts for years, and I’ve always trusted and respected their work. I’m excited to join this deep bench of restructuring experts as we help our clients identify business opportunities and mitigate risks associated with today’s business challenges, including the impacts from tariffs, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, rising interest rates, taxes and energy costs.”

