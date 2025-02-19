Mattr Announces Dates of Earnings Releases and Associated Conference Calls Through Fourth Quarter of 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today its reporting schedule for its financial results and related conference calls. Financial results for the respective reporting periods are expected to be reported on the below dates, after the market closes for trading on the TSX. A conference call/webcast to discuss results from the respective reporting periods will be held on the below dates at 9:00am ET.

Reporting Period: Financial Results: Conference Call/Webcast: Q4 – 2024 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 Q1 - 2025 May 14, 2025 May 15, 2025 Q2 – 2025 August 13, 2025 August 14, 2025 Q3 – 2025 November 12, 2025 November 13, 2025 Q4 – 2025 March 12, 2026 March 13, 2026



Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference calls. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast. Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr.com or use the following link https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations for further details.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

VP, Investor Relations & External Communications

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.