Mattr Announces Dates of Earnings Releases and Associated Conference Calls Through Fourth Quarter of 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today its reporting schedule for its financial results and related conference calls. Financial results for the respective reporting periods are expected to be reported on the below dates, after the market closes for trading on the TSX. A conference call/webcast to discuss results from the respective reporting periods will be held on the below dates at 9:00am ET.
|Reporting Period:
|Financial Results:
|Conference Call/Webcast:
|Q4 – 2024
|March 13, 2025
|March 14, 2025
|Q1 - 2025
|May 14, 2025
|May 15, 2025
|Q2 – 2025
|August 13, 2025
|August 14, 2025
|Q3 – 2025
|November 12, 2025
|November 13, 2025
|Q4 – 2025
|March 12, 2026
|March 13, 2026
Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference calls. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast. Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr.com or use the following link https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations for further details.
About Mattr
Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.
