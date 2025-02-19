Mattr Announces Dates of Earnings Releases and Associated Conference Calls Through Fourth Quarter of 2025

 | Source: Mattr Corp. Mattr Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today its reporting schedule for its financial results and related conference calls. Financial results for the respective reporting periods are expected to be reported on the below dates, after the market closes for trading on the TSX. A conference call/webcast to discuss results from the respective reporting periods will be held on the below dates at 9:00am ET.

Reporting Period:Financial Results:Conference Call/Webcast:
Q4 – 2024March 13, 2025March 14, 2025
Q1 - 2025May 14, 2025May 15, 2025
Q2 – 2025August 13, 2025August 14, 2025
Q3 – 2025November 12, 2025November 13, 2025
Q4 – 2025March 12, 2026March 13, 2026


Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference calls. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast. Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr.com or use the following link https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations for further details.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.