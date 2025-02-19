Abacus Life Completes the Rebranding of FCF Advisors with New ETF and Fee Reductions

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a pioneering global alternative asset manager specializing in leveraging longevity data and actuarial technology to offer uncorrelated investment opportunities, today announces the rebranding of FCF Advisors to Abacus FCF Advisors, a subsidiary of ABL Wealth.

This rebrand highlights the manager’s position as a leader in free cash flow investing and analytics by pioneering the FCF Leaders Model, which serves as the foundation for the firm’s quantitative investment process that identifies the most profitable companies. As part of the rebrand, Abacus FCF Advisors announced the launch of the Abacus FCF Small Cap Leaders ETF (ticker: ABLS), and management fee reductions of 5-10 basis points across all ETFs. An 18-month fee waiver of 20 basis points was also introduced on four of the ETFs.

Ticker Fund Name ABFL Abacus FCF Leaders ETF ABLG Abacus FCF International Leaders ETF ABLD Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF* ABOT Abacus FCF Innovation Leaders ETF* ABLS Abacus FCF Small Cap Leaders ETF* ABHY Abacus Tactical High Yield ETF*

*Effective 2/1/2025, a fee waiver of 20 basis points will be offered to these funds for 18 months.

To celebrate this iconic event, the Abacus FCF Advisors team, along with other executives from ABL Wealth, is ringing the Cboe Global Markets Exchange opening bell today, Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

“We are thrilled to ring the Cboe bell,” said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. “The FCF acquisition, including the rebranded funds and new ETF, constitute significant milestones in Abacus’ ongoing expansion of ABL Wealth and its suite of innovative products, as well as our goal of delivering comprehensive, lifespan-based financial advisory services and products. FCF aligns perfectly with our strategy of providing clients with holistic and tailored financial solutions throughout their lives.”

About Abacus FCF Advisors

Abacus FCF Advisors is a leader in free cash flow investing and analytics, having pioneered the Free Cash Flow Leaders Model, which serves as the foundation for the firm's quantitative investment process. Based on our research for the past decade, constructing a high-conviction portfolio through comprehensive analysis of Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital has historically outperformed and delivered superior long-term capital growth. This model prioritizes prudent capital expenditure, low accruals, high cash flow margins, and strong asset turnover. Abacus FCF Advisors has a suite of core and thematic free cash flow equity strategies and offers over 50 customizable free cash flow index strategies covering 8 global equities allocation categories available in ETFs, SMA/white label SMA and model delivery.

www.abacusfcf.com

About Abacus

Abacus is a pioneering global alternative asset manager and market maker specializing in uncorrelated financial products. The company leverages its proprietary, cutting-edge longevity data and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity. This creates a high-return asset class uncorrelated to market fluctuations for institutional investors.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including recently-completed acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products.

Abacus is expanding its leading expertise in longevity and lifespan into new growth areas:

ABL Wealth - Leverages decades of data and proprietary algorithms to offer longevity-based wealth management platforms that enable financial advisors to create customized plans and provide access to uncorrelated investments.





ABL Tech - A groundbreaking technology service that delivers advanced real-time data tracking and analysis for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations, and more.



Through each new channel, Abacus is revolutionizing the future of asset management and financial planning, centered on longevity and lifespan.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contacts:

ABL Wealth

Fei Xue, CAIA - Vice President, ABL Wealth

fei@abacuslife.com

(321) 710-5957

Abacus Life Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacuslife.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – IR/Capital Markets Associate

djackson@abacuslife.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com

Important Information:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the statutory and summary prospectuses, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.abacusfcf.com/ABFL, www.abacusfcf.com/ABLG, www.abacusfcf.com/ABLD, www.abacusfcf.com/ABOT, www.Abacusfcf.com/ABLS, www.Abacusfcf.com/ABHY. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) represents the cash that a company is able to generate after accounting for capital expenditures.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar is not related to Abacus or ABL.