iCAD To Showcase Five AI-Powered Research Presentations Advancing Breast Cancer Detection, Risk Evaluation, and Breast Arterial Calcification Assessment at ECR 2025

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) ("iCAD" or the "Company") a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, today announced that five clinical presentations and abstracts highlighting the Company’s advancements in breast cancer detection, risk evaluation, and breast arterial calcification (BAC) assessment have been accepted for presentation at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2025, which will take place from February 26 to March 2, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

Led by research collaborators, these studies underscore iCAD’s commitment to delivering artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions to advance personalized risk assessment, enhance early detection, and optimize breast imaging workflows.

“At iCAD, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation in breast health, and the research being presented at ECR 2025 underscores the real-world impact and potential of our solutions,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD. “These studies highlight how our solutions are advancing personalized risk evaluation, improving early detection, optimizing breast imaging workflows, and expanding the application of AI insights from a mammograph beyond breast health, ultimately supporting better outcomes for patients and providers worldwide. In line with this commitment, iCAD will present the new ProFound Cloud, a secure, scalable SaaS platform designed to deliver the company’s advanced AI solutions to healthcare providers worldwide.”

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentations:

RPS 1002 – Exploring the Role of AI in Breast Imaging

February 27, 14:00 – 15:30 CET

Title: A 10-year image-derived AI risk model for use in primary prevention of breast cancer

Presenting Author: Mikael Eriksson, Stockholm, Sweden





February 27, 08:00 – 09:30 CET

Title: Optimal utilization of an AI diagnostic software in a mammography screening program in Switzerland

Presenting Author: Marcel Blum, St. Gallen, Switzerland

RPS 2202 – Personalized Risk Prediction of Breast Cancer

March 2, 08:00 – 09:00 CET Title: Short-term risk prediction of breast cancer: Comparing risk tools for digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis in U.S. screening populations

Presenting Authors: Emily Conant, Chirag Parghi, Per Hall, and Mikael Eriksson



Title: Adding artificial intelligence (AI) case scoring in a breast screening program to optimize reading workflow and workload: A retrospective study

Presenting Author: Andrea Nitrosi, Reggio Emilia, Italy



March 2, 08:00 – 09:00 CET

EPOS Virtual Abstract Presentation:

C-22811 (Virtual Poster)

Title: Rapid Prototyping of a Breast Arterial Calcification Detection Algorithm with Human-in-the-Loop Annotation

Authors: Yinhoa Ren, Jeff Hoffmeister, Jun Ge, Nikos Gkanatsios, Jonathan Go, Chirag Parghi, Emily Conant



iCAD will also showcase its latest AI-powered breast health innovations, including the ProFound Cloud which provides a fast, flexible and scalable access to iCAD’s ProFound full suite of solutions, including DBT Detection, 2D Detection, Density Assessment, and Risk. These presentations and live demonstrations at iCAD booth AI-27, Hall X-1 reinforce iCAD’s leadership in AI-driven breast health solutions, empowering radiologists with cutting-edge solutions to improve clinical outcomes, enhance workflow efficiency, and support personalized patient care.



For more information about iCAD’s participation at ECR 2025 or to schedule a demonstration, visit: www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/ecr-2025.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

