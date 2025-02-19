LGI Homes Opens New Section at Homestead Estates in Elgin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of a new section at Homestead Estates, an incredible community located in Elgin, Texas. This new section offers an array of beautifully designed, affordable and upgraded homes, giving homebuyers the opportunity to own a brand-new home in a highly desirable location starting in the $290s.

Homestead Estates offers a variety of brand-new one- and two-story homes, perfect for families and individuals seeking exceptional value in a vibrant community. The homes in this new section include brand-new floor plans with three to five bedrooms and feature spacious, open layouts, ideal for modern living. Each home comes equipped with LGI Homes' signature CompleteHome™ package, offering homebuyers a suite of premium upgrades, including Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinetry, luxurious vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient features like double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and programmable thermostats.

“Discover your dream home at Homestead Estates, where peaceful living seamlessly combines with unbeatable amenities, stunning upgrades and easy access to all the conveniences of city life,” stated Rich Randall, Vice President of Sales for Central Texas.

Homestead Estates provides residents with a wealth of amenities to enhance their living experience. The community features a large park with a children’s playground, picnic area and walking trails. Active residents will enjoy the sand volleyball court and soccer field, while green spaces throughout the community provide plenty of room for outdoor recreation.

Homestead Estates is perfectly situated just five minutes from Highway 290, offering easy access to both the charm of Elgin and the hustle and bustle of Austin. Located less than six minutes from Elgin High School, Neidig Elementary and Elgin Middle School, this community’s location is convenient for families with children.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the newly opened section of Homestead Estates, call (866) 702-6757 ext 122 or visit LGIHomes.com/HomesteadEstates.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

