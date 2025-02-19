Locafy Limited Highlights Growth and Strategic Partnerships in Recent Investor Presentations

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leader in location based digital marketing solutions, with market leading SEO capabilities, recently participated in two investor-focused presentations, highlighting its latest business developments and strategic initiatives.

Breakout Investors Presentation with Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM)

Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett joined Breakout Investors alongside Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal to discuss their partnership, which is designed to enhance real estate professionals’ digital presence through advanced SEO solutions. The collaboration leverages Locafy’s proprietary Localizer technology to help real estate agents and brokerages improve their search engine rankings, attract more leads, and convert online visibility into business growth.

During the presentation, Locafy and Fathom Holdings provided insights into how Locafy’s innovative SEO technology is supporting Fathom’s rapidly expanding network of real estate professionals. The discussion covered the integration of Locafy’s local SEO solutions into Fathom’s existing technology ecosystem, driving increased visibility and engagement for agents and clients.

A recording of the presentation and further details are available on the Breakout Investors platform here.

Locafy Featured on Planet MicroCap Podcast

Locafy was also recently featured on the Planet MicroCap Podcast, hosted by Robert Kraft, where Burnett discussed the Company’s latest advancements and growth strategies.

During the interview, Burnett provided insights into:

Locafy’s Competitive Edge : How its proprietary local SEO technology is helping businesses secure Page 1 Google rankings with minimal effort.

: How its proprietary local SEO technology is helping businesses secure with minimal effort. Growth Strategy & Market Expansion : The Company’s capital-efficient approach to scaling its operations and revenue.

: The Company’s approach to scaling its operations and revenue. Recent Partnerships & Industry Impact : Including the collaboration with Fathom Holdings to enhance the real estate sector’s digital presence.

: Including the collaboration with to enhance the real estate sector’s digital presence. AI & SEO Innovations: The increasing role of AI-driven search and how Locafy is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

The full podcast episode can be accessed here.

Locafy will be attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 being held April 22-24, 2025 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Locafy management can contact Locafy’s investor relations team at LCFY@gateway-grp.com.

“We appreciate the opportunity to engage with the investment community and showcase how Locafy’s technology is driving real business impact,” said Burnett. “Our partnership with Fathom Holdings highlights the increasing demand for effective local SEO solutions in the real estate sector, and our conversation on Planet MicroCap allowed us to share how we’re positioning Locafy for sustained growth.”

For more information about Locafy’s technology, including educational blogs and case studies, please visit Locafy’s investor relations website at investor.locafy.com.

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

