Torr Metals Identifies >3 Kilometer Geophysical Trend Coincident with Historical High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Filion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (“Torr” or the "Company") (TSX-V: TMET.V) is pleased to announce the identification of nine highly prospective, east-west trending high-resistivity geophysical anomalies, bounded by highly conductive interpreted shear structures, at its 100% owned, 261 km² Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario. Defined through a late-2024 ground magnetic and very low frequency (VLF) electromagnetic (EM) survey (“VLF-EM survey”), these anomalies establish key interpreted structural and lithological controls on known gold mineralization as well as highlight multiple additional prospective areas. The largest anomaly spans over 3.3 kilometers (km) in strike length and corresponds with a high-resistivity signature, indicative of felsic intrusive units and associated alteration. These units are significant as they are typically located adjacent to gold-bearing horizons and help define contact zones and shear structures along their margins that are conducive environments for gold concentration.

The largest (>3.3 km) resistivity anomaly, located within the southern portion of the grid (Figure 1), directly hosts the Oscar gold occurrence (Target D), where historical rock grab samples returned up to 9.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) within iron formation; while 1.9 km to the west, along the margins of the same anomaly is the shear-hosted Miller East occurrence (Target A), with reported grades of 91.4 g/t Au over 0.3 meters (m) in historical channel sampling. The correlation of these gold occurrences with iron formation and apparent bounding conductive shear structures underscores their potential as high-priority drill targets. All prospective zones are easily accessible via logging roads and are located within 6 km of the Trans-Canada Highway 11 and a regional railroad, ensuring excellent infrastructure for continued exploration and development.

Key Findings and Exploration Insights:

Geophysical Surveys Define Vectored High-Potential Targets: The VLF-EM survey has identified key geological boundaries where high-resistivity zones correspond to intrusive felsic rocks bordered by low resistivity (high conductivity) areas, interpreted as fractured and altered shear zones that are prime settings for gold mineralization (Figure 1).

Two Distinct Gold-Related Trends Identified:

Zones A, B, C : These areas show overlapping linear low magnetic, high conductivity geophysical signatures, interpreted as shear structures, aligned with felsic intrusive and metasediment or metavolcanic contacts, indicating potentially highly prospective zones for the concentration of gold-bearing hydrothermal systems. Shear structures in these areas are also coincident with interpreted source locations for gold anomalies identified in soil sampling from 2023, as well as the Miller East occurrence which historically returned 91.4 g/t Au over 0.3 meters in channel sampling (Figure 1).



Zone D : Located at the Oscar Occurrence, historically reported 9.1 g/t Au from a trenched rock grab sample, this zone features a strong magnetic response and high resistivity, suggesting gold-bearing hydrothermally altered and folded iron formation hosted by metasediments (Figure 1).



Untested High-Priority Targets: Shear structures measuring a total 3.2 km in strike-length in Zones A, B, and C remain untested by drilling, presenting significant new discovery potential. Imminently pending geochemical results from late 2024 soil sampling will provide further insight on the remaining shear structures and geophysical anomalies (constituting ~80% of the total sampled area in West Filion) (Figure 1).

“These results mark a significant step in unlocking Filion’s growing gold potential, providing both clear geophysical vectoring and scale across multiple high-priority targets,” stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. “The strength and size of these anomalies, particularly at our A and B target zones where conductivity highs spans over 200 meters in width in-line with gold soil anomalies and mapped alteration, highlights the potential for multiple new significant gold discoveries. Each of our four priority target areas is large enough to host a significant gold system, yet none have been directly drill tested. We see strong expansion potential along strike to the east, as imminent geochemical results from our late-2024 soil sampling program are set to provide further insights on the remaining open and untested geophysical anomalies, further reinforcing Filion’s district-scale opportunity.”

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects, all organically generated in-house at minimal cost. Each project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling cost-effective, year-round exploration. The 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project located in southern British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane is just 30 km southeast of Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies along the Trans-Canada Highway 11, 42 km northwest of Kapuskasing, covering an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km from the world-class Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals’ website or view documents on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

