BranchOut Food Welcomes Jesse Thomas as Chief Brand Officer to Drive Direct-to-Consumer and Brand Strategy

Key Focus Areas for Jesse Thomas:

Build & Launch BranchOut’s DTC Website

Expand Product Line onto Amazon & other DTC Platforms

Develop & Grow Email Subscription Program

Launch Wholesale Portal for Independent Retailers

Oversee Digital Advertising & Social Media Strategy



BEND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in the patented GentleDry™ dehydration technology, today announces the appointment of Jesse Thomas as its Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Thomas will lead the company’s brand and marketing strategy, with a particular focus on expanding BranchOut’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, complementing its rapidly growing branded retail, private label and industrial ingredient channels.

Thomas, best known as the Founder & CEO of Picky Bars, brings a proven track record of scaling DTC brands from concept to acquisition. Under his leadership, Picky Bars became a household name in the health and performance snack space, growing a 10,000+ subscriber base and establishing a multimillion-dollar e-commerce business that culminated in its $12M acquisition by Laird Superfood.

As BranchOut continues its rapid retail expansion in warehouse clubs, major grocery chains, and ingredient markets, Thomas will spearhead high-margin, recurring revenue streams in e-commerce, subscription models, and direct brand engagement.

Beyond his business acumen, Thomas is an accomplished professional athlete, having competed as an elite triathlete and Ironman champion. His deep connection to performance nutrition, active lifestyles, and consumer engagement has shaped his approach to brand building and DTC. This background makes him uniquely positioned to drive BranchOut’s mission of delivering nutrient-dense, clean-label snacks that support active and health-conscious consumers.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food, expressed enthusiasm about the new hire: "Jesse’s proven track record in building and scaling DTC brands is exactly what we need as we expand our direct-to-consumer presence. His ability to connect with consumers, craft compelling brand narratives, and drive growth through digital channels will be instrumental in our next phase of expansion."

Thomas’s leadership will enhance BranchOut’s marketing strategy, helping to bring its cutting-edge GentleDry™ dehydrated snacks to a broader audience. As a pioneer in food innovation, BranchOut is leading the market with first-to-market, high-quality snack products made possible by its proprietary GentleDry™ technology. With a growing wholesale footprint and an exciting opportunity in DTC, the company is poised to redefine the shelf-stable snack category with superior taste, texture, and nutrition.

"I’m thrilled to join the BranchOut team and help take the brand to the next level," said Thomas. "BranchOut’s breakthrough technology and commitment to creating best-in-class, high-quality snack products make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to building a powerful direct-to-consumer channel that complements its already strong wholesale business."

With multi-million-dollar commitments already in place from top retailers, ingredient buyers, and private label partners, BranchOut is positioned for sustained, high-margin revenue growth across all channels. As mentioned in our January 15 press release, BranchOut remains on track to being cash flow positive starting this quarter and reaching $9 million in revenue in H1 2025.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

jramson@pcgadvisory.com