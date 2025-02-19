Glucosinate Market to surpass USD 7.6 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucosinate Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 7.6 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This rapid expansion is driven by the rising demand for sustainable and effective solutions across various industries, particularly agriculture. As the world seeks more efficient and eco-friendly alternatives, glucosinate is emerging as a key solution, especially in the fight against weed resistance and the need for safer agrochemicals.

A major contributor to glucosinate market growth is the liquid glucosinate segment, which is expected to witness substantial gains by 2034. Liquid glucosinate is highly favored due to its stability at low temperatures, making it ideal for diverse industrial and agricultural applications. Its ease of use, minimal impact on animals, and effectiveness in weed management have made it increasingly popular, particularly in regions focused on sustainable farming practices. As the demand for safer agrochemicals rises, liquid glucosinate is expected to see consistent growth.

The liquid formulation segment, valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8% during the 2025-2034 period. Liquid formulations are preferred for their precise application, consistent coverage, and broad efficacy against various weed species. Their compatibility with modern spraying technologies, including drone-assisted spraying, has further accelerated their adoption in large-scale and precision farming. As agricultural practices evolve and the need for efficient, targeted solutions intensifies, liquid glucosinate formulations are poised to gain even greater market share.

In terms of packaging, bottles remain the dominant trend, with this segment valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2024. Bottles offer durability, versatility, and ease of transport, making them the preferred packaging option for liquid glucosinate. This packaging format is especially popular among commercial farms, particularly those operating large-scale mechanized operations. The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials and tamper-proof designs is further propelling the popularity of bottles, which align well with modern spraying technologies. As a result, bottles are expected to maintain their leadership in the glucosinate packaging segment.

The U.S. glucosinate market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 10.3% through 2034, reaching USD 911.4 million. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing resistance of weeds to traditional herbicides, which has spurred the demand for more effective alternatives. Glucosinate is rapidly being adopted as a primary or supplementary herbicide in integrated weed management programs, particularly in regions grappling with significant weed resistance challenges. As the need for effective, environmentally friendly herbicides continues to grow, glucosinate is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of agricultural practices in the U.S. and beyond.

Glucosinate Market Players

Companies including Adama, B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Basf Se, Bharat Certis Agriscience, Eagle Plant Protect, Jebagro , Lier Chemical, Nova Agri Group, Nufarm, Upl are some firms working in glucosinate industry.

This glucosinate market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) & volume (Tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Formulation

Liquid formulation

Dry formulation

Market, By Packaging Type

Pouches

Bottles

Others

Market, By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains Corn Wheat Rice Barley Others

Fruits & Vegetables Leafy vegetables Root vegetables Others

Oilseeds & pulses Soybeans Sunflower Canola Others



