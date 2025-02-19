Dave Cantin Group Announces Strategic Collaboration with California New Car Dealers Association

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, is proud to announce its elevated partnership with the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) as the exclusive licensed vendor in the mergers-and-acquisitions advisory category for 2025.

“Our newly announced collaboration with the California New Car Dealers Association underscores Dave Cantin Group’s commitment to advancing market insights and fostering shared learning initiatives within the California dealer community,” said Dave Cantin Group President and CEO Dave Cantin. “The timing of this partnership is particularly significant as we just released the 2025 Dave Cantin Group Market Outlook Report (MOR) during NADA, the National Automobile Dealers Association annual conference, and CNCDA recently released its Year-End 2024 California Auto Outlook Report. We’re also excited to further engage with California dealers through CNCDA’s key events, such as its Annual Convention and Dealer Day, as well as welcome CNCDA leadership to DCG’s events, including its exclusive, upscale party during NADA, where we bring together industry leaders to for the most sought-after event of the week.”

Both reports outline key market trends and forecasts in their respective areas. DCG’s exclusive licensed vendor status to CNCDA provides the company with a significant opportunity to advise California new franchised vehicle dealers on the state of the industry, changing business drivers, and the competitive landscape around them, and on the strategies that can aid in achieving business success through mergers and acquisitions. A key resource in DCG’s market intelligence approach is its proprietary AI platform, Jump IQ, which delivers real-time data insights to help advise dealers with real-time deep data in an evolving landscape.

CNCDA President Brian Maas, who recently joined Dave Cantin on its latest episode of CBT News’ Inside M&A alongside two other prominent association presidents, expressed enthusiasm about the increased collaboration with DCG and the benefits to its California dealer members.

“We’re pleased to see our long-standing relationship with Dave Cantin Group continue to evolve,” Maas said. “DCG has built a stellar reputation as a trusted advisor in dealership M&A nationwide, with a deep understanding of the automotive retail regulatory and economic landscape. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering actionable market intelligence and educational resources to our members, ensuring that California’s new car dealers remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The 2025 DCG Market Outlook Report is available here on the Dave Cantin Group website, and the CNCDA report is available here.

DCG is excited to integrate its Market Outlook Report with CNCDA’s market intelligence communications, including the association’s educational content designed to equip dealership professionals with the insights and training they need to navigate a rapidly evolving market landscape.

About CNCDA

For over 100 years, the California New Car Dealers Association has represented California’s franchised new car and truck dealers. CNCDA members are primarily engaged in the retail sale and lease of new and used motor vehicles and provide automotive products, parts, services, and repairs. In 2023, California’s franchised new car dealers sold more than 1.77 million new cars and trucks, employed more than 138,807 people, paid $8.74 billion in sales tax, and donated $67.66 million to charitable and civic organizations. CNCDA is the Nation’s largest state association of franchised automotive dealers—with nearly 1,200 members— and provides legal compliance and legislative, regulatory, and legal advocacy.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Dave Cantin Group Media Contact:

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

313.510.5090

CNCDA Media Contact:

Autumn Heacox

aheacox@cncda.org

(916) 441-2599 x105

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32a089fa-49f7-4abb-b743-a54f11631f51