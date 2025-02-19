DiagnaMed Advances Hydrogen Energy Technology Innovation

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed”, “DMED”, or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the hydrogen and life sciences industries, is pleased to announce significant progress in the commercialization of its proprietary electromagnetic heating technology for hydrogen production. Developed by Dr. Qingwang Yuan of the HOPE Group at Texas Tech University, this groundbreaking innovation enables the direct extraction of hydrogen from petroleum reservoirs and natural hydrogen fields, positioning DiagnaMed at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.

Key Developments:

Advanced Technology Integration. DiagnaMed is integrating the newly licensed, state-of-the-art hydrogen generation technology from Texas Tech into its existing production systems. This enhancement is expected to drive increased efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in hydrogen production.

Strengthened Partnership with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. The long-standing alliance between DMED and QIMC is being bolstered through initiatives that leverage DMED’s enhanced hydrogen technology capabilities and QIMC’s industry-leading expertise in natural hydrogen. Together, the partners are positioned to expand renewable energy applications and accelerate the adoption of clean energy.

Commitment to Sustainability. DMED and QIMC remain dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing the global shift to low-carbon energy. Their expanded collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to developing economically viable, environmentally responsible energy solutions.

Advancing Business Development and Partnering Discussions. DMED is committed to empowering the energy sector through repurposing existing oil and gas infrastructure, including over 25,000 active oil and gas fields and the 2-3 million abandoned wells in the United States, and accelerating the extraction of natural clean hydrogen from geologic hydrogen properties. DMED is in partnering discussions with petroleum and natural hydrogen exploration companies.



Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented:

“We are focused on commercializing our unique hydrogen production technology through strategic alliances with energy innovators, enabling cost-effective, carbon-neutral hydrogen production that aligns with global sustainability goals. We expect to engage with petroleum and natural hydrogen exploration companies that will further validate our business proposition and drive revenue at scale.”

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) delivers innovative technology solutions for the cleantech and life sciences industries, with a focus on hydrogen production and AI-driven drug discovery and diagnostics. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chairman and CEO

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

