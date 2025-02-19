AXIL Brands Signs Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with Feld Entertainment® for Monster Jam®-Branded Hearing Protection Products

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and Bluetooth®/wireless technology, has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Feld Entertainment® and Monster Jam®, the most approachable, family-friendly motorsport in the world today, for a Monster Jam-branded hearing protection product portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, AXIL will produce and sell new adult and youth lines of Monster Jam-branded earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, and ear plugs in distribution channels in the United States. The new product lines will feature the signature AXIL sound quality, hearing protection, and enhancement functionality designed for fans of all ages. They are anticipated to be available for purchase in the spring of 2025 at various shops, retail outlets, and online platforms.

"This new collaboration with Feld Entertainment for Monster Jam-branded hearing protection products reflects our commitment to superior hearing safety, while simultaneously capturing the energy and excitement of motorsports,” said AXIL CEO Jeff Toghraie. “Together, we can offer the millions of Monster Jam fans high-quality hearing protection, allowing them to fully enjoy the thrill of the event while safeguarding their hearing."

Unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, Monster Jam features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content, and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with AXIL on a new line of Monster Jam-branded hearing protection,” said Jeff Bialosky, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Licensing for Feld Entertainment. “Monster Jam fans are passionate about displaying their love for the sport, and through this partnership, they’ll now be able to showcase that fandom on earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, and ear plugs.”

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. For more information, see www.feldentertainment.com.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

