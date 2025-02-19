John Levene to Join Clear Street

Goldman Sachs Alum Marks Latest Addition to Leadership Bench at Clear Street

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street”, “the Company”), a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced that John Levene will join the firm in the role of Head of Institutional, which oversees the firm’s Prime Brokerage business, this Spring.

Levene joins Clear Street having spent over 25 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner for the last 14 years. During Levene’s time as Partner, he was a leader in the client service space and served as the Head of Global Banking and Markets Client Experience, Co-Head of Prime Services Client Experience and Head of Americas Prime Brokerage Client Franchise. He was responsible for developing Goldman’s digital service capabilities, consultancy offerings and new business support. Prior to joining Goldman, Levene worked at Salomon Brothers and Hambros Bank (now part of Société Générale).

In his new role, Levene will head Clear Street’s Prime Brokerage business, leveraging his deep expertise in building and managing prime brokerage platforms across the capital markets.

Edward Tilly, CEO of Clear Street, stated, “We welcome John to his new role, where his industry expertise and strategic mindset will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide best-in-class technology and client service. He is a fantastic addition to our senior team, where his proven leadership across all facets of prime brokerage adds another layer of excellence to the organization. We are excited for the impact John will make as we continue to build the future of Clear Street.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Contact:

press@clearstreet.io