360 Broadband Secures $52M Grant to Expand Internet Access in Fannin County, Texas

LEONARD, Texas, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet service provider 360 Broadband will expand and upgrade internet access in Fannin County, Texas, with the help of a $52 million award from the Texas Broadband Development Office's Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas (BOOT) II Program .

The grant will fund part of a $65 million project to bring high-speed fiber internet service to the region, transforming connectivity for residents, businesses, and community institutions. In total, the buildout will improve internet speeds and reliability for 12,000 locations, with 4,355 funded by the grant and the remainder by 360 Broadband. The project is already underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, creating good local jobs in the process.

“This is a pivotal moment for Fannin County,” said Kris McElroy, CEO of 360 Broadband. “Reliable, high-speed internet isn't just a convenience — it's necessary for education, business, healthcare, and overall quality of life. We're honored to lead this effort.”

“Our mission has always been to connect under-served communities in our area, and this will allow us to take that commitment even further,” commented Drew Beverage, COO of 360 Broadband. “We’re not just laying fiber; we’re laying the foundation for long-term growth and quality of life in Fannin County.”

The BOOT II Program, spearheaded by the Texas Comptroller’s office, aims to bridge the digital divide by funding projects that deliver reliable, high-speed broadband to underserved areas.

About 360 Broadband: For more information about 360 Broadband and its services, visit 360broadband.com . The 360 Broadband Texas Office is located at 607 N US Highway 69, Leonard, TX 75452.