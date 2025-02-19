NEXE Innovations Makes Third Delivery to Bridgehead Coffee

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce that it has made a third delivery to Bridgehead Coffee ("Bridgehead"), for its recent purchase order made at the end of January.

Bridgehead, a proudly Canadian-owned business with a rich 40-year history, has embraced NEXE’s proprietary compostable technology to enhance its product offerings. Under the previously announced two-year master manufacturing agreement established in December 2024, NEXE is currently supplying Bridgehead with its popular coffee blends, Centro House and Bytown Boom, in fully compostable pods. These blends are now available at select Farm Boy retail locations and online through Bridgehead’s website: https://www.bridgehead.ca/.

“We are thrilled with the traction Bridgehead is gaining with NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable coffee pods,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. “Our goal is to build strong partnerships to support the growth of our coffee segment. We believe the coffee segment will remain an important part of our operations as we seek to build momentum and explore opportunities for investment in new sustainable products and markets.”

View here: NEXE Innovations Production of Bridgehead Fully Compostable Coffee Pods

Bridgehead was one of the first coffeehouses in Canada to serve Fairtrade and Organic coffee. Bridgehead operates 18 coffeehouses in Ontario and is a wholesale partner with retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Longo's, and Farm Boy.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

