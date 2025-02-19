Hobson & Company Analysis of KnowBe4 Finds 200-400% ROI in Reducing Human Risk

Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released the findings from a new report from Hobson & Company titled “From Risk to Return: How KnowBe4 Helps Deliver Measurable ROI”.

Despite multiple security layers, breaches remain costly, with IBM reporting a 10% increase in the average data breach cost, reaching $4.88 million in 2024.

The independent analysis from Hobson & Company found that organizations implementing KnowBe4's Human Risk Management platform can achieve payback in just 3.5 months. For a typical organization with 2,000 employees, KnowBe4 delivered over $537,000 in operational savings and $415,500 in reduced risk exposure over three years.

“In today's evolving threat landscape, organizations cannot afford to overlook the human element of cybersecurity,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “This new research shows that organizations implementing comprehensive security awareness training and phishing simulation programs are seeing dramatic returns on their investment. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated through AI-driven social engineering, the ability to transform employees from a potential vulnerability into a strong human firewall has never been more critical.”

Key findings from the study include:

80% reduction in time spent delivering security awareness training

95% reduction in time spent conducting phishing simulations

85% reduction in time investigating and remediating malicious emails

25% decrease in risk of data breaches and ransomware attacks

The monthly cost of delaying the implementation of KnowBe4 would be $19,000

20% decrease in cyber insurance premiums and potential compliance fines

To download the report, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/resources/whitepapers-and-ebooks/risk-to-return-how-knowbe4-delivers-roi .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization’s biggest asset.