Heliene and Origami Solar Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Steel-Framed PV Modules, Advancing Solar Industry Domestic Content, Sustainability and Value

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. and BEND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene Inc., a leading North American solar module manufacturer, and Origami Solar, a pioneer in steel solar module frames, are pleased to announce a multi-year agreement to offer U.S.-made, steel-framed solar modules to the North America market. Starting in April 2025, Heliene’s 144 and 156 half-cut bifacial modules will be available with Origami Solar’s strong and durable steel frames in addition to existing aluminum frame options. Origami’s steel frames offer customers increased product resilience and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while providing a cost reduced and scalable source of domestic steel frames.

Cost-Effective, Durable Frames Built for the Future of Solar

Origami’s innovative steel frames provide a compelling cost advantage over domestic aluminum and eliminate the tariff and supply chain risk of imported aluminum frames. The Origami Solar frames also deliver a significant strength advantage versus weaker foreign aluminum frames. As module sizes grow and extreme weather events become more frequent, Origami’s rigorously tested steel frames outperform aluminum and help to solve emerging challenges in module fragility. Origami Solar steel frames have demonstrated superior structural performance with multiple leading tracker systems, protecting Heliene’s high-performance modules in challenging environments and ensuring structural resilience over the long term.

"Integrating Origami’s steel frames into our 144 and 156 HC M10 SL modules enables Heliene to offer developers an affordable and sustainable domestic module," said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. "This partnership aligns with our mission to strengthen the domestic solar supply chain while optimizing product value and minimizing environmental impact. We’re proud to offer steel frames as an option for customers seeking these benefits."

Origami’s steel frames provide more than just immediate cost savings; their domestically produced supply chain eliminates all duty, tariff, and impoundment risks. Furthermore, the switch to steel reduces embodied carbon in module frames by over 90% vs foreign aluminum.

"Our steel module frames provide a robust, 100% domestically sourced solution for solar module manufacturers like Heliene, as well as developers and EPCs seeking to reduce costs, improve performance and ensure a reliable domestic supply chain," said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. "Origami Solar’s steel frames offer superior strength, enhancing the durability and long-term performance of solar assets from shipping to end-of-life. Heliene is a leader in delivering domestically sourced modules, and we look forward to driving the industry-wide transition to steel-framed PV modules together."

Heliene’s commitment to a resilient, domestic supply chain is further demonstrated by recent partnerships with SOLARCYCLE, securing recycled glass for its modules, Suniva, incorporating U.S.-made monocrystalline silicon solar cells into its manufacturing and NorSun, sourcing U.S.-made silicon wafers. Together with the Origami Solar partnership, these initiatives provide Heliene with the materials needed to achieve sustainable manufacturing practices while keeping costs competitive.

About Heliene

Heliene, Inc. is one of North America’s fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America’s clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer. For more information, visit www.heliene.com.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit: www.origamisolar.com.

Media Contact:

Heliene

heliene@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d99db78-c0f8-4d66-a1a8-4f468dc93cd4