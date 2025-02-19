Laidlaw & Co. Announces Appointment of Douglas M. Jacoby to General Counsel

Douglas M. Jacoby brings over 25 years of experience to the position at Laidlaw & Co. as General Counsel

Douglas M. Jacoby previously served as the Director of Enforcement and Commissioner of Securities for the State of Missouri

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw & Company ("Laidlaw & Co." or “Laidlaw” or the "Company"), an established international investment banking and securities brokerage firm serving high-net-worth individuals and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas M. Jacoby to the role of General Counsel effective February 3, 2025.

With over 25 years of experience as in-house legal counsel, Jacoby brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. In his appointment, Laidlaw & Co. anticipates advancing continuous improvement and adaptation within the evolving regulatory environment. Jacoby will strategically advise the board and senior management on all compliance matters.

“I look forward to assuming this new venture at Laidlaw as their General Counsel,” commented Doug Jacoby. “My commitment is to support Laidlaw's business objectives while upholding the highest ethical standards and best practices, ensuring their continued success. Moreover, I look forward to collaborating with their exceptional team, offering legal counsel and providing ongoing strategic guidance that reinforces the company’s goals and maintains its leadership in ethical standards and best practices.”

“We are pleased to welcome Doug to Laidlaw as our General Counsel,” commented Matthew D. Eitner, Chief Executive Officer of Laidlaw & Co. “His extensive experience in securities regulation, enforcement, and investment banking legal counsel will be invaluable in reinforcing our firm’s strong compliance framework and commitment to excellence.”

Jacoby previously served as the Commissioner of Securities and Director of Enforcement for the State of Missouri Securities Division, a role in which he managed and oversaw all aspects of the Division’s three sections: Registration, Examinations and Enforcement, regulating broker-dealers, agents, investment advisers and their representatives.

Prior, Jacoby was in-house counsel for several Wall Street investment banks in New York City and London. He worked for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as Senior Counsel for Market Regulation Enforcement, was Executive Director of the Legal Department at Nomura Securities International, Inc., Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel at Lehman Brothers Inc./Barclays Capital Inc. and Vice President, Legal & Compliance Department at Credit Suisse First Boston LLC. Jacoby has also served as an adjunct faculty member at The Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University.

About Laidlaw & Co.

For nearly two centuries, Laidlaw & Company has maintained a legacy of independent investment banking and securities brokerage, tailored to the specific needs of both domestic and international companies, corporate entrepreneurs, institutions, and private clients worldwide.

Our expansive and continually growing network spans across the United States and Europe. These professionals operate under our FINRA registered subsidiary and extend our influence through an FCA authorized subsidiary based in London.

Additionally, our team in healthcare-focused investment banking and capital markets comprises mainly senior professionals. These experts seamlessly merge ‘bulge’ bracket experience with the unique perspective of an entrepreneurial ‘independent’ firm. Their primary objective is to offer in-depth, hands-on transaction management and holistic solutions. One of our distinctive capabilities lies in aiding emerging companies to swiftly secure capital, courtesy of our robust retail sales force. This ensures our corporate clients enjoy the financial latitude they need to thrive and expand.

At our core, we foster an entrepreneurial spirit, marked by a robust work ethic and an innovative “think outside the box” approach. We specialize in gathering assets and delivering financial solutions through both our in-house and independent sales offices.

