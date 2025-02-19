ChainSwap Set To Release Telegram Chaining Bot for Cross-Chain DeFi in Q1 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ChainSwap , a leading cross-chain swap application, is set to revolutionize crypto trading with the launch of its new Telegram Bot by Q1 2025. This innovative tool brings cross-chain transaction capabilities directly to Telegram’s userbase, simplifying the trading experience for new and seasoned users.



By integrating a DeFi application into Telegram, ChainSwap enables users to trade more efficiently and conveniently, bridging the gap between communication and financial transactions. This strategic move leverages Telegram’s vast user base to drive seamless adoption while lowering barriers for newcomers to crypto. This integration enhances user experience and positions Telegram as a gateway for mainstream decentralized finance adoption, fostering a more inclusive and accessible crypto ecosystem.



With over a billion downloads, Telegram has established itself as a hub for crypto communities, facilitating communication and trading. Home to many decentralised finance (DeFi) projects, the platform has had explosive growth in crypto-focused groups. Recently, Telegram-based bots have processed more than $250 million in daily trading volume —outpacing DEX volumes on major networks like Polygon.



“With Telegram’s large and engaged crypto community, we aim to bridge the gap between ease of use and sophisticated crypto trading,” said Fitzy, Founder of ChainSwap. “Our Telegram Bot enables users to perform cross-chain swaps seamlessly, eliminating the need for separate DEX platforms and complex interfaces.”

ChainSwap’s Telegram Bot supports transactions across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Base. By leveraging Telegram’s familiar interface, ChainSwap aims to make decentralized finance more accessible, and increase participation in cross-chain trading.



ChainSwap has made notable progress since its inception, achieving key milestones that highlight its growing influence in the blockchain space. The platform now boasts more than 2500 users on its decentralized application (dApp), a total trading volume of over US$92 million, and more than 80,000 trades. These figures underscore ChainSwap’s commitment to simplifying cross-chain transactions and its role in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and catering to emerging demand on any chain. By leveraging cutting-edge security protocols like Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure Layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. Its multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring user privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem. It also allows users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralised exchanges that do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionises blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.

Discover more on https://www.chain-swap.org

Media Contacts: LJ Collier, lj@lunapr.io