Data443 Partners with TierPoint to Expand Data Center Footprint

Collaboration Triples Infrastructure Capacity to Support Rapid Customer Growth and AI Initiatives

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced a strategic agreement with TierPoint, a premier provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions. This agreement will enable Data443 to triple its data center infrastructure capacity, supporting the company's rapid customer growth, operational efficiency initiatives, and upcoming artificial intelligence programs.

Through this collaboration, Data443 will leverage TierPoint's state-of-the-art facilities to enhance its infrastructure capabilities while optimizing operational expenses. The expansion addresses increasing customer demand for Data443's comprehensive suite of data security, privacy, and compliance solutions.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented: "Our partnership with TierPoint came together out of necessity in tripling our data center capacity to meeting the current demands of our growing customer base. Working with TierPoint positions us for future expansion, particularly in the realm of AI-driven security solutions. TierPoint's robust infrastructure and proven track record make them the ideal partner for these initiatives."

"Our support for Data443 highlights TierPoint’s ability to deliver scalable and reliable data center solutions," said Gus Hoover, Director Data Center Operations at TierPoint. "By scaling quickly to support Data443’s growth and leveraging redundant infrastructure, we’re providing a cutting-edge solution tailored to their needs."

The expanded infrastructure will support Data443's continued innovation in data security and privacy solutions and is expected to generate substantial operational cost savings through improved efficiency and economies of scale.

The collaboration delivers multiple strategic advantages that will strengthen Data443's market position and operational capabilities. The immediate tripling of data center capacity will accommodate the company's rapid customer growth, while enhanced infrastructure capabilities will power next-generation AI initiatives. Additionally, the expanded infrastructure will enable accelerated deployment of new services and solutions, allowing Data443 to respond more quickly to evolving market demands.

Recently the company announced its acquisition of leading AI email managment provider Breezemail.ai as it continues innovation in the data security realms.

About TierPoint

TierPoint ( tierpoint.com ) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

