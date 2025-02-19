Progressive Reports January 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended January 31, 2025:

 January
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025  2024 Change
Net premiums written$6,481 $5,496 18 %
Net premiums earned$6,586 $5,386 22 %
Net income$1,117 $701 59 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.90 $1.18 61 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$109 $17 NM  
Combined ratio 84.1  87.3 (3.2)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7  587.3 0 %
NM = Not Meaningful         


 January 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto9,882 8,393 18
Direct – auto14,224 11,350 25
Special lines6,540 5,984 9
Property3,535 3,128 13
Total Personal Lines34,181 28,855 18
Commercial Lines1,146 1,096 5
Companywide35,327 29,951 18
      
      

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com
 
The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

