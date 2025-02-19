eXoZymes Announces Nasdaq Bell Ringing to Commemorate Initial Public Offering

Monrovia, CA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXoZymes, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) – a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels – today announced that CEO Michael Heltzen will be joined by eXoZymes team members to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) closing bell on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This comes following a successful initial public offering of common stock at $8 per share, which closed on November 14, 2024.

“Our team is thrilled to be ringing the closing bell to commemorate both our initial public offering and our significant progress towards establishing that after synthetic biology (SynBio) we're now entering the exozymes era of biotechnology,” said CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen. “We appreciate the continued support of all our stakeholders and look forward to sharing our commercial milestones soon, as we unleash the power of our platform to rapidly transform affordable and widely available feedstocks into a diverse range of valuable chemicals at industrial scale.”

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About eXoZymes Inc.

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insight to control and optimize nature’s own processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new sustainable, scalable, and eco-friendly alternative: Exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced with AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions, that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the logical successor to most SynBio projects. After SynBio, this pioneering technology enables entering the exozymes era of biotechnology.





Inspired by insights from four recent Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, this technological platform ushers in a paradigm shift in chemical production by introducing scalable and sustainable exozyme biosolutions.

Learn more on exozymes.com



While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced ‘exozymes’ as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “aim”, "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond eXoZymes’ control. eXoZymes’ actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent eXoZymes’ views as of the date of this press release. eXoZymes anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. eXoZyme’s undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing eXoZymes’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contacts

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com