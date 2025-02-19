AtWork Opens New Locations in South Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise focused on empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened two new locations in South Florida: one in North Fort Lauderdale and another in Doral. These new offices are AtWork’s first in the region, providing staffing solutions and serving as key resources for local businesses and job seekers.

The AtWork Doral store, located at 2408 NW 87th Place, Suite 5, will serve the Hialeah, Doral, Sweetwater, Fontainebleau, Miami Lakes, Medley and Tamiami communities. It is locally owned by Nelson Montes, a bilingual broadcast journalism professional with over 30 years of experience in broadcast television. Montes is passionate about serving the Latino community and plans to focus on building relationships between Latino-owned businesses and English-speaking job seekers.

“As a proud Puerto Rican, I am passionate about serving the Latino community and helping navigate the connections between local businesses and job seekers,” said Montes. “Miami’s vibrant and diverse economy presents an opportunity to fill the growing hiring demands, especially for seasonal roles driven by major events and the tourism industry.”

The AtWork North Lauderdale location, located at 7173 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderhill, Florida, will serve the Tamarac, Coral Springs, Parkland, Weston, Southwest Ranches and Silverlakes communities. It is locally owned by Harish Rathod, a physician and entrepreneur with experience in multi-unit operations across the medical, hospitality and food industries. Rathod is committed to bringing staffing and recruiting solutions to his local community, with plans to open a second location in Hollywood in the coming months.

“Florida’s dense and rapidly growing population lends itself to a ripe market for staffing and recruiting needs,” said Rathod. “AtWork’s people-centric values and locally-focused business model will make our services a go-to resource for both companies and candidates seeking employment.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With nearly 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts an estimated 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We are proud to open these new locations in South Florida, providing valuable staffing solutions for both job seekers and businesses,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork continues to play a vital role in helping employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Harish and Nelson are the perfect partners to lead our mission and serve as local servant leaders.”

AtWork Doral is located at:

2408 NW 87th Place, Suite 5

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 330-5158

AtWork North Lauderdale is located at:

7173 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Lauderhill, FL 33313

(754) 900-8492

For more information, visit AtWork.com .