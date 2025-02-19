Annovis to Host Patients’ Live Forum on February 27, 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), will host a live webcast where CEO Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will answer questions from patients, caregivers, and families about the Company’s clinical trials and future plans.

Webcast Details

Event: Annovis Patients’ Forum: Your Questions Answered

Date: February 27, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Registration: Click here to register

During the webcast, Dr. Maccecchini will provide updates on the ongoing Phase 3 AD trial, plans for the Phase 3 PD and Open Label Extension studies, and patient communication strategies. The webcast will include a short presentation highlighting recent achievements followed by a Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to clinicaltrials@annovisbio.com.

This event is open to all but is specifically designed for patients, families, and caregivers. Annovis regularly receives questions from current and prospective patients, and this forum aims to address as many as possible while providing a clear update on our work. Patients are at the heart of our mission, and we remain committed to transparency with our community.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to the Company’s clinical trials, including patient enrollment, the efficacy and safety of Buntanetap, and expected outcomes. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

