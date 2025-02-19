Fluent, Inc. Appoints Adrian Stack as Chief Product Officer; Accelerates AI-Powered Innovation in Commerce Media

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today announced the appointment of Adrian Stack as Chief Product Officer. Stack will lead the Company’s product vision and strategy, advancing Fluent’s AI-powered Commerce Media Solutions to elevate consumer engagement and enhance partner and advertiser success.

With over 15 years of experience in product development leadership, Stack has a proven track record of driving growth through AI-driven technologies. Most recently, he led Data Engineering (Data Science & AI) at Zillow. Previously, as SVP of Product at Rokt, he played a key role in scaling the company’s commerce media business, overseeing data engineering, machine learning, and analytics.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Adrian as we continue to build a world-class product team to strengthen Fluent’s AI-powered marketplace,” said Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer at Fluent. “Adrian’s leadership will accelerate investment in our data infrastructure and product capabilities, while leveraging Fluent’s unique competitive advantages to deliver more impactful commerce media solutions and results for partners, advertisers, and consumers.”

As commerce media evolves, brands require more intelligent, scalable solutions to reach and convert high-intent consumers. Fluent’s investments in AI, identity resolution, and bidding technology position the Company to enhance ad relevance for consumers and maximize ROI for advertisers.

"I’m excited to help drive the next wave of product innovation at Fluent,” said Stack. “We are building an AI-powered marketplace that seamlessly connects brands with high-value consumers at scale." By leveraging our proprietary first-party identity graph and advanced machine learning models, we are driving higher ad relevance, increased conversions, and more profitable brand-consumer connections."

Supported by 14 years of expertise in customer acquisition, Fluent continues to differentiate itself in the commerce media space through its owned and operated marketplaces and robust first-party data assets. Building on this foundation, Stack will play a key role in enhancing data strategies, driving product innovation, and unlocking new opportunities for long-term growth and profitability.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit https://www.fluentco.com/.

