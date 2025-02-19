SRM Entertainment Underscores Commitment to Growth and Shareholder Value

Winter Park, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM) (the “Company”) today announced, despite receiving numerous inquiries from investors, SRM Entertainment has no immediate plans to raise capital. The Company also announced the relocation of its headquarters to Winter Park, Florida, a strategic move to better serve our key theme park customers.

To enhance communication with shareholders and provide updates on the Company's developments, SRM Entertainment launched its official X account @SRMEntertainmt.

SRM Entertainment remains committed to its core strategies of product innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships. The Company is optimistic about the future and confident in its ability to deliver strong results in the coming year.

About SRM Entertainment, Inc.

SRM Entertainment designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise which includes toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and other entertainment venues. Many of SRM’s creative products are based on award winning multi-billion-dollar entertainment franchises that are featured in popular movies and books. SRM products are distributed worldwide at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, United Parks and Resorts – SeaWorld, Six Flags and other attractions. SRM’s products are offered alongside popular rides and attractions in theme parks, zoos, aquariums, and other entertainment venues. SRM’s design team developed specialty dolls, plush and toys for one of New York City’s landmarks that features a popular holiday show. SRM’s design team is credited with creating popular products which have been successfully sold at specialty theme park events. SRM’s exclusive-patented Sip With Me cups feature fun, kid friendly Zoo, Sea and animal themed characters as well as licensed characters from Smurfs, ICEE and Zoonicorn.

