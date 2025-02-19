Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that it will participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference. Tvardi management will host investor one-on-one investor meetings on March 3 – 5, 2025.

TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference is taking place March 3 – 5, 2025, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats, and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival, and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in fibrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

