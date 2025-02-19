Myriad Genetics Included in Forbes America’s Best Employers 2025 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine, has been named on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2025 . This prestigious recognition is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Working at Myriad Genetics means being part of a dynamic team dedicated to empowering every individual by revealing the answers inside each of us. Our teammates are driven to innovate solutions that change lives,” said Shereen Solaiman, chief people officer, Myriad Genetics. “I want to commend our teammates, who are dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all.”

Being included on the Forbes list is the latest accolade for the company. Last year, 84% of Myriad employees said it’s a Great Place To Work — 27 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2025 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. More than 6.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

