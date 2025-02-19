AmpliTech Group’s Recently Issued Patents Valued at $14.9 Million by ipCapital Group

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, announced today the completion of an independent valuation of its recently issued patents by ipCapital Group, Inc. (ipCG), a leading intellectual property (IP) consulting firm. ipCG’s valuation estimates a non-GAAP potential licensing value of AmpliTech’s recent patents at $14.9 million over the next five years.

The valuation is based on a forward-looking projection of revenue that could be realized through a successful IP licensing strategy. The assessment considered the company's patents in 5G low noise amplifiers (LNAs), cryogenic amplifiers, and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and applied conservative market assumptions and industry-standard royalty rates.

"Our patents represent a significant investment in innovation and technology leadership," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "While this valuation reflects the potential licensing value of our IP, that licensing value will depend on implementing an active licensing strategy moving forward." Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool stated “We plan to continue adding to our IP portfolio, thereby continue to potentially increase our company value”.

John Cronin, Managing Director and Chairman of ipCapital Group, commented: "AmpliTech’s patents demonstrate strong technical relevance in fast-growing sectors like 5G and quantum technologies. Our valuation highlights the potential revenue that could be generated through licensing, assuming a proactive strategy is pursued."

AmpliTech is evaluating opportunities to engage potential licensees, including leading industry players identified in the report, such as F100 defense contractor and semiconductor companies. The company will provide further updates as strategic decisions regarding licensing efforts are made.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About ipCapital Group, Inc.

Founded in 1998, ipCapital Group is a leading intellectual property consulting firm specializing in IP strategy, valuation, and innovation consulting. ipCG has worked with over 2,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies, to maximize the value of their intellectual property assets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, projections related to the potential licensing revenue of AmpliTech's patent portfolio and valuation thereof, and its ability to implement an active licensing strategy to support such valuation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially based on market conditions, strategic decisions, and other factors beyond the company’s control. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Linked In: Amplitech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com