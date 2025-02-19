Global Electric Grill Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Surpassing USD 6,606.2 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric grill market is set to experience remarkable growth, expanding from USD 3,793.6 million in 2025 to USD 6,606.2 million by 2035, driven by an impressive CAGR of 5.7% over the next decade. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, health-conscious cooking, and versatile home appliances, the electric grill industry is emerging as a prominent player in the global cooking appliance market.

The electric grill market’s robust expansion is driven by shifts in consumer preferences towards healthier cooking options and the growing need for compact, versatile cooking appliances. As technology improves, more consumers are likely to turn to electric grills for their convenience, safety, and energy efficiency.

Key Drivers of Growth in the Electric Grill Market

Health Consciousness : As consumers seek healthier cooking options, electric grills, which use less oil and fat, have become a popular choice for those wanting to cook with fewer calories and less grease.

: As consumers seek healthier cooking options, electric grills, which use less oil and fat, have become a popular choice for those wanting to cook with fewer calories and less grease. Urbanization and Space Constraints : With more people living in apartments or smaller homes, electric grills are an ideal solution due to their compact size and ability to be used indoors or on small balconies.

: With more people living in apartments or smaller homes, electric grills are an ideal solution due to their compact size and ability to be used indoors or on small balconies. Convenience and Ease of Use : Electric grills offer convenience with quick setup, simple operation, and easy cleaning, making them a preferred choice for busy consumers.

: Electric grills offer convenience with quick setup, simple operation, and easy cleaning, making them a preferred choice for busy consumers. Energy Efficiency : Electric grills are more energy-efficient than traditional gas or charcoal grills, appealing to consumers looking to reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.

: Electric grills are more energy-efficient than traditional gas or charcoal grills, appealing to consumers looking to reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. Smart Technology Integration : The inclusion of smart features like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity in electric grills allows for remote control, temperature monitoring, and enhanced grilling experiences, attracting tech-savvy consumers.

: The inclusion of smart features like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity in electric grills allows for remote control, temperature monitoring, and enhanced grilling experiences, attracting tech-savvy consumers. Growth in Outdoor Cooking and BBQ Culture: As outdoor cooking activities like camping and backyard grilling become more popular, portable electric grills are in demand for their ease of use and portability.

Regional Insights into the Electric Grill Market

USA : The electric grill market in the USA is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing demand for convenient and healthier cooking options.

: The electric grill market in the USA is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing demand for convenient and healthier cooking options. Canada : With a CAGR of 4.2%, Canada’s market growth is fueled by the rising popularity of outdoor cooking and energy-efficient grilling solutions.

: With a CAGR of 4.2%, Canada’s market growth is fueled by the rising popularity of outdoor cooking and energy-efficient grilling solutions. UK : The electric grill market in the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, supported by the trend toward sustainable cooking and smart kitchen appliances.

: The electric grill market in the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, supported by the trend toward sustainable cooking and smart kitchen appliances. China : China’s market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.4%, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and demand for compact, energy-efficient grills.

: China’s market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.4%, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and demand for compact, energy-efficient grills. India: India is expected to experience the highest growth with a CAGR of 6.6%, due to a growing middle class and increasing interest in healthier cooking methods.



Key Takeaways from the Electric Grill Market

The Electric Grill market is expected to grow at a steady pace, driven by consumer demand for healthier and more convenient cooking solutions.

Increasing urbanization and limited outdoor space are fueling the demand for compact, indoor-friendly electric grills.

Technological advancements, such as smart features and energy-efficient designs, are enhancing the appeal of electric grills.

The rising trend of outdoor cooking and BBQ culture is boosting the adoption of portable electric grills.

Health-conscious consumers are shifting towards electric grills as a means to reduce oil and fat consumption.



“Innovations such as Wi-Fi-enabled grills, sophisticated temperature regulation, and enhanced durability are advancing the sector. Smart electric grills, seamlessly integrated with mobile applications and equipped with remote control features, are primed to revolutionize the industry.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Electric Grill Market

Changing Cooking Habits : As consumers become more focused on home-cooked meals and experimenting with new cooking methods, electric grills offer an easy way to enjoy grilled foods without the complexities of outdoor grilling.

: As consumers become more focused on home-cooked meals and experimenting with new cooking methods, electric grills offer an easy way to enjoy grilled foods without the complexities of outdoor grilling. Integration with Smart Home Systems : The growing adoption of smart home technology is driving the demand for smart electric grills, which can be controlled remotely through mobile apps and integrated into broader smart home systems.

: The growing adoption of smart home technology is driving the demand for smart electric grills, which can be controlled remotely through mobile apps and integrated into broader smart home systems. Rising Demand for Versatile Cooking Appliances : Consumers prefer multifunctional kitchen appliances that can grill, sear, and even cook meals without requiring multiple devices. Electric grills offer such versatility, driving their growth.

: Consumers prefer multifunctional kitchen appliances that can grill, sear, and even cook meals without requiring multiple devices. Electric grills offer such versatility, driving their growth. Healthier BBQ Alternatives : As more consumers shift toward plant-based diets and leaner protein options, electric grills provide a perfect solution for grilling vegetables, plant-based meat alternatives, and fish.

: As more consumers shift toward plant-based diets and leaner protein options, electric grills provide a perfect solution for grilling vegetables, plant-based meat alternatives, and fish. Convenience for Commercial Use : The electric grill’s ability to operate without the need for gas or charcoal is appealing to commercial establishments such as restaurants, food trucks, and catering services, where efficiency and cleanliness are priorities.

: The electric grill’s ability to operate without the need for gas or charcoal is appealing to commercial establishments such as restaurants, food trucks, and catering services, where efficiency and cleanliness are priorities. Evolving Consumer Preferences: Modern consumers are increasingly drawn to appliances that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle, offering convenience, efficiency, and enhanced performance—key characteristics of electric grills.

Challenges Faced by Electric Grill Market

High Initial Cost : Although electric grills are often more energy-efficient and convenient, their upfront cost can be significantly higher than traditional gas or charcoal grills, which may deter budget-conscious consumers.

: Although electric grills are often more energy-efficient and convenient, their upfront cost can be significantly higher than traditional gas or charcoal grills, which may deter budget-conscious consumers. Limited Cooking Capacity : Many electric grills are compact, which limits their cooking capacity compared to traditional grills. This can be a challenge for consumers who want to cook larger meals or entertain large groups.

: Many electric grills are compact, which limits their cooking capacity compared to traditional grills. This can be a challenge for consumers who want to cook larger meals or entertain large groups. Dependence on Electricity : Electric grills require a constant power source, making them unsuitable for use in areas with unreliable electricity or during outdoor activities where access to power is limited.

: Electric grills require a constant power source, making them unsuitable for use in areas with unreliable electricity or during outdoor activities where access to power is limited. Lack of Traditional Grilling Flavor : Some consumers prefer the smoky flavor and aroma that comes from charcoal or wood grills. Electric grills may not replicate this traditional grilling experience, which can limit their appeal to barbecue enthusiasts.

: Some consumers prefer the smoky flavor and aroma that comes from charcoal or wood grills. Electric grills may not replicate this traditional grilling experience, which can limit their appeal to barbecue enthusiasts. Safety Concerns : Although electric grills are generally considered safer than gas or charcoal models, improper use or faulty wiring can still pose risks, such as electrical hazards or fire outbreaks, which may raise concerns among users.

: Although electric grills are generally considered safer than gas or charcoal models, improper use or faulty wiring can still pose risks, such as electrical hazards or fire outbreaks, which may raise concerns among users. Market Competition: The electric grill market faces stiff competition from other cooking appliances like gas grills, charcoal grills, and indoor grilling devices, which offer different features and benefits that may appeal to various consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape of the Electric Grill Market

The electric grill market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on innovative product development and expanded distribution networks. Major players like Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., and George Foreman dominate the market with a wide range of products and forward-thinking designs.

Char-Broil LLC and Cuisinart (Conair Corporation) offer versatile electric grills for both indoor and outdoor use, while Kenyon International Inc. specializes in premium, smokeless marine-grade grills. The Middleby Corporation develops energy-efficient, professional-grade electric grills for commercial kitchens. Market competition is fierce as companies emphasize smart temperature control, durable non-stick surfaces, and sustainable designs to meet consumer demand for portable, smokeless, and smart-connected grills.

Recent Development in Electric Grill Market

March 2024: Weber-Stephen Products Expands Smart Grill Lineup



Weber-Stephen Products launched AI-powered electric grills that use automated temperature control systems together with mobile app remote monitoring features. Weber-Stephen Products introduced expanded product offerings that fulfill customer needs for smart connected grills because they provide better user convenience and precise grilling capabilities.

May 2024: George Foreman Launches Next-Gen Smokeless Grills



George Foreman released an updated electric grill collection with dual circulation technology and a ceramic surface that minimized smoke while offering sanitary operating conditions. The new grills utilize innovations which follow customer demands for smoke-free indoor barbecue systems that require little maintenance.

Market Segmentation

By Detailed Product Type:

In terms of detailed product type, the industry is divided into the electric griddle, electric griller, stand up electric grill, portable/tabletop outdoor electric grill, outdoor electric griddle, outdoor electric smoker, outdoor electric pizza grill oven, outdoor pellet grill, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

The industry is further divided by distribution channels that are B2B channel, and B2C channel

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Author

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

