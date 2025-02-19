Inaugural Eye Health Summit Empowers Public with Integrative Vision Care Insights from Leading Experts

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eye Health Summit , a new global patient-centered event dedicated to integrative eye health, will take place May 1–7 as a free hybrid event. Hosted and produced by ophthalmologist Dr. Rudrani Banik , founder and medical director of EnVision Health NYC , the summit coincides with the National Eye Institute ’s Healthy Vision Month in May. Addressing the critical need for greater awareness, prevention, and early detection of vision-threatening conditions, the summit will feature more than 35 expert-led discussions spanning ophthalmology, optometry, neurology, and integrative health. Topics will range from medical advancements to holistic strategies for maintaining lifelong eye health.

“Screen time is the new pandemic, with Americans averaging 7 to 9 hours a day on screens and half the world projected to be nearsighted by 2050,” said Banik, the best-selling author of “ Beyond Carrots ” and associate professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This overexposure is fueling digital eye strain, headaches, dry eye, disrupted sleep, and a sharp rise in myopia, especially in children. The summit will empower people with the knowledge and tools to protect their vision through nutrition, lifestyle changes, and expert insights.”

Globally, 2.2 billion people experience vision impairment, yet nearly half of these cases are preventable. In the United States, nearly 20 million people are affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD), with 1 in 10 adults over the age of 50 showing early signs. Glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, impacts about 3 million Americans , often progressing silently until significant vision loss occurs. With cataracts and many other sight-threatening diseases on the rise, there is an urgent need for greater awareness, early detection, and preventive care to protect vision.

“The Eye Health Summit makes critical eye health knowledge accessible to everyone, not just those who visit a doctor’s office,” said Banik. “It’s essential for the public to learn what experts already know: most eye diseases can be prevented or managed with the right steps. We are bringing together top health professionals to share cutting-edge research and practical strategies, empowering people to take control of their eye health before problems arise.”

The summit kicks off by covering the essentials of eye health, where attendees will learn about common vision problems like myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and how to address them early. Day two addresses age-related eye conditions, exploring how common eye diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, and AMD can be corrected or avoided. On day three, the focus shifts to eye health in children and young adults, with discussions on contact lenses, blue light and digital eye strain. Day four highlights the connection between eye health and overall well-being, examining how visual function is closely linked to and can be affected by other aspects of systemic health, including cardiovascular function, diabetes, and migraine.

The fifth day will explore the powerful link between nutrition and eye health, with practical advice on how optimized diet, supplements, exercise, sleep and ergonomics can improve and protect vision. Day six will address eye emergencies, from eye floaters to retina strokes, and handling sports and work-related injuries, equipping attendees with the knowledge to manage trauma effectively. The final day will offer insights into natural and integrative approaches to maintaining eye health, including strategies such as stress reduction, natural blood sugar control, supporting gut health, as well as utilizing acupuncture, homeopathy and herbs. Each day of the summit will offer valuable knowledge and tools for better eye care, from prevention to treatment.

Registration for The Eye Health Summit is free and open to all. Attendees who register in advance will receive exclusive access to Banik’s e-guide, “The 30+ Most Potent Nutrients Your Eyes Need to Stay Healthy.” This important event is made possible through the support of dedicated sponsors who champion public health initiatives in eye care. For more information and to register, visit: https://theeyehealthsummit.com .