Vstock Transfer Announces Sponsorship of the Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Vstock Transfer, a leading SEC-registered stock transfer agent serving public companies, IPOs, SPACs, and the broader capital markets, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Centri Capital Conference, taking place on April 22, 2025, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference brings together influential leaders from investment banking, institutional investing, and corporate finance to explore the evolving landscape of capital markets. Hosted at one of the most recognized financial hubs in the world, this exclusive event provides a forum for key stakeholders to discuss market trends, regulatory developments, and growth strategies for public and private companies.

As a trusted partner to the capital markets community, Vstock Transfer’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting companies at every stage of their public journey—from IPOs to ongoing shareholder management.

“At Vstock Transfer, we work closely with CEOs, investment bankers, and advisors to help them navigate the complexities of going public and maintaining compliance in the markets,” said Seth Farbman, Chairman of Vstock Transfer. “Sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference is a natural extension of our dedication to the companies and professionals shaping the future of the industry. Nasdaq provides the perfect backdrop for these discussions, and we are excited to contribute to this event.”

Attendees of the Centri Capital Conference will have the opportunity to engage with Vstock Transfer’s team and learn more about the company’s comprehensive stock transfer solutions, including its expertise in handling corporate actions, shareholder communications, proxy mailing and voting, annual meetings and regulatory compliance.

For more information about the Centri Capital Conference, visit https://centriconsulting.com/capital-conference/ .

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is a premier stock transfer agent providing technology-driven, client-focused solutions for public and private companies, IPOs, SPACs, and corporate actions. With a reputation for exceptional service, regulatory expertise, and innovative technology, Vstock Transfer supports issuers in efficiently managing shareholder records and market transactions.

