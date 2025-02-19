Edible Garden CEO Jim Kras Named to the 2025 NJBIZ Power 100; Recognized for Leadership in Sustainable Agriculture and Innovation

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kras, has been named to the prestigious 2025 NJBIZ Power 100 list. The annual ranking, curated by NJBIZ, recognizes the most influential business leaders in New Jersey who are shaping the state’s economy, industries, and communities.

The NJBIZ Power 100 highlights individuals across key sectors, including healthcare, technology, finance, and sustainability, who are making significant contributions to New Jersey’s economic and social landscape. This year’s honorees were selected based on their impact, leadership, and ability to navigate challenges in an ever-evolving business environment.

This recognition follows another recent honor for Mr. Kras, who was named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award by Ernst & Young (EY US). This award celebrates innovative and transformational business leaders who are shaping the future of their industries.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized among the NJBIZ Power 100 alongside so many distinguished leaders who are driving progress in our state," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "At Edible Garden, we are committed to revolutionizing sustainable agriculture through technology, innovation, and responsible farming practices. By leveraging our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, patented GreenThumb software—an advanced greenhouse management system that enhances efficiency and optimizes crop yields—and our patented self-watering display technology, which extends plant shelf life, ensures freshness, and reduces spoilage at retail locations, we are not only fueling the Company’s growth but also strengthening our commitment to environmental responsibility and food security—two critical challenges in today’s world. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and a growing portfolio of eco-friendly, plant-based products, we continue to set new industry standards for sustainability, transparency, and food safety. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly to create a greener, more sustainable future."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

