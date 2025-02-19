Varonis Named to CRN’s 2025 Security 100 List

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) announced it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its Security 100 list. The annual list recognizes security vendors committed to working with channel partners to protect organizations from cyber threats.

Varonis was named in the Identity, Access and Data Security category for its ongoing innovation as a top-rated Data Security Platform. Varonis’ extensive channel partner network helps customers achieve effortless security outcomes with automation and secure what matters most — data.

"Our partners recognize that data security is a critical and urgent challenge facing organizations. Together, we are aiding customers in preventing data breaches by securing data across the cloud and in SaaS applications," said John Siverd, Vice President of Channel at Varonis. "We are beyond pleased to be included for the seventh consecutive year on the CRN Security 100 list, a testament to the outstanding and ongoing collaboration with our global partners."

“Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future.”

The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com